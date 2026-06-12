Manoj Bajpayee recalls Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a tree, became ‘panauti for director’

Long before they became some of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated actors, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Raaz were part of the theatre circuit. Looking back at those early days, Manoj recently shared a hilarious anecdote about a play in which Nawazuddin and Vijay ended up playing trees for hours.

Speaking to Fever FM, the actor recalled how the future stars joined a theatre production only to discover that there were no proper roles left for them.

‘Let’s make them trees’

Manoj said the play was a large production and he vividly remembers the day Nawazuddin and Vijay first met the director.

“It was a very big play. I still remember the first day. Both of them came to meet the director, who asked them where they were from and why they wanted to act. Since there were no roles available, he said, ‘Let’s do one thing. Let’s make them trees, because we need trees.'”