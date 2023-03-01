scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee says Barry John would impart discipline in his students by sweeping the floor of his acting studio: ‘He would lead by example’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said that he wants his 12-year-old daughter to work in theatre, particularly under the tutelage of Barry John.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled how his teacher, Barry John, would instill discipline in his students by sweeping the floor of his studio. This would worldlessly inspire the students to chip in. Manoj said that one of the few expectations that he has of his 12-year-old daughter Ava Nayla is that she does theatre under the tutelage of Barry John. During an appearance at the Arth Culture Fest, the actor recalled old stories, and declared that he doesn’t believe in imparting knowledge. Although this didn’t stop him from sharing a few pieces of advice with aspiring actors.

He said in Hindi, “I work hard because I want my juniors to realise that they’ve come to this industry to work. Back in the day, before rehearsals, our teacher Barry John would start sweeping the floor. And all of us students would join in and help out. This is the lesson I have learnt. He never told us to sweep the floor, he used to do it himself and set an example for the rest of us. That’s the kind of person I am. I don’t tell people to do anything. I work harder than everybody else so that the others can realise that if I can do it, so can they.”

Manoj said that it is up to aspiring actors to decide if they want to be famous for two years or 20 years. Short-term fame, he said, is easily achievable in this day and age of social media. But for sustained success, one has to devote undivided attention to honing one’s craft. “You have to devote four years, without any distractions,” he said, adding, “I gave 10 years, but not because I had any other choice back then.”

He said that he hopes that his daughter is able to work in theatre, particularly under the guidance of Barry John. He said, “I can’t predict how my daughter’s life will turn out. I can only offer guidance. It is her choice entirely if she wants to listen to me, but I will never give her ‘gyaan’. Her journey isn’t going to be like mine, that is a certainty. It would be foolish to expect otherwise… I want to spend time with her so that when she leaves to go live her own life, she has memories of me. I want her to do theatre, from a young age, because I wasn’t able to in Bihar. Barry John is very active in Mumbai, and I would like her to go an learn from him. She could just sit and do nothing there, or she could sweep floors…”

Manoj is often regarded as one of the finest Indian actors of his generation. He will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Gulmohar, due out on Friday.

