Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Manoj Bajpayee recalls growing up in conservative village where male actors who performed ‘launda naach’ were considered ‘gay’

Manoj Bajpayee also recalled how moved Irrfan Khan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar were when they watched him perform as a young theatre artist.

manoj bajpayee poemManoj Bajpayee broke out with a supporting role in Satya.
Unlike his contemporary Pankaj Tripathi, who also hails from Bihar, actor Manoj Bajpayee wasn’t encouraged to pursue the arts as a child. In a new interview, he recalled sneaking out to watch plays, and being mesmerised by them.

In a chat with fellow actor Sayaji Shinde on the Bol Bhidu YouTube channel, the actor recalled watching a ‘naach’ performance secretly, and how years later, he earned fame in the theatre circuit when he played exactly the kind of character that would be ridiculed by his community when he was younger.

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee says he was drunk when he met first met his idol Amitabh Bachchan: ‘He hugged me’

He said in Hindi, “We used to have the Ram Leela in our village, and the part of Bihar that I’m from, acting was not a very respectable profession back then. They used to call it ‘bhaand’. I couldn’t even say that I wanted to become an actor. I couldn’t do plays after school, couldn’t do the Ram Leela. My family was so conservative, I was once trying to whistle, and my uncle came and whacked me from behind. I couldn’t be myself. I had to sneak around to even watch plays.”

He continued, “We have this artform called ‘naach’, in which a man performs as a woman, because women weren’t allowed to perform. But the men who’d do naach were considered effeminate, or gay. They called it ‘launda naach’. I used to sneak out to watch it.”

As luck would have it, many years later, Manoj was offered the chance to play one such performer in a play. He said that the play is about a character whose ‘manhood’ rages in response to the bullying that he suffers, and that it ends in a bloodbath. The play made him a legend in the theatre circuit he said, comparing its impact on his career to what his role in Satya did for him in the movies. “The kind of nauch performances that I used to watch secretly as a child, afraid that I’d get caught, I got fame and confidence thanks to that artform,” he said.

Even the late Irrfan Khan and his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, were impressed with his work. Sutapa also told him that she’d fallen in love with the character. Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most admired actors in the country, and his already successful career got another major boost recently thanks to Prime Video’s The Family Man.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
