Manoj Bajpayee reacts as Sunil Pal calls him ‘badtameez, gira hua’: ‘Jobless people should meditate’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to comedian Sunil Pal calling him ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua admi’. The Family Man 2 actor responded with a big laugh and a suggestion — “jobless people should meditate.”

A few days ago, the stand-up comedian had said that many well known actors are exploiting the lack of censorship on digital platforms and making content that is unfit for a family audience. He had also lashed out at Manoj and The Family Man series, and compared it to porn.

Sunil had said, “Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha (However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man).”

On being asked about Sunil’s comments, Manoj responded by laughing and then saying, “I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate,” he told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Comparing The Family Man season 2 to adult content, Sunil had said, “Yeh saari cheezein jo hai na bandh honi chahiye. Yeh bhi ek porn hai. Porn sirf dikhane ka nahi hota, vichaaron ka bhi porn hota hai (All these things should be banned. Even this is a type of porn. Porn is not only about what we see but of thoughts as well).”

Not only Manoj, Sunil had also spoken against actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. Earlier too, Sunil had criticised many online shows for the use of foul language. He had condemned Amazon Prime Show’s Mirzapur and the first season of Raj and DK’s The Family Man.

The show has won lots of accolades and Manoj also earned a lot of plaudits for his performance. The actor will next be seen in Zee5’s Dial 100 along with Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, which will stream from August 6.