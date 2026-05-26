Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh: ‘Hope it is sorted out soon’

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh over his sudden and unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. On Tuesday, actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the controversy during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Governor.
Manoj Bajpayee on Ranveer Singh’s FWICE ban
At the trailer launch, Manoj was asked about actors safeguarding themselves in the industry, pointing at the latest controversy involving Ranveer. Talking about it, the actor said, “All the people in this industry are only reading it on social media. We don’t have detailed information about it, but as colleagues and fellow fraternity members, we hope the matter is sorted out soon.”
Ranveer Singh has come under scrutiny after Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani sought the intervention of film bodies over the actor’s exit from Don 3. The producers of Excel Entertainment also sought Rs 45 crore in compensation from the actor, claiming they had incurred substantial pre-production expenses based on his commitment to the project.
Despite receiving multiple invitations from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to present his side of the story, Ranveer did not appear before the film body, which eventually led to a non-cooperation directive being imposed against him. While the actor’s team later issued a statement on the matter, Ranveer himself has remained silent. A day after the directive was announced, the actor was spotted visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple.
About Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor
Actor Manoj Bajpayee will be seen next in Vipul Shah-backed Governor. The film revolves around the economic crisis in India in 1991. Talking about working on the film, Manoj called it a difficult one and said, “With the roles that I choose, there is always a risk of going off, but I try to do justice to the character.”
He also spoke about working with Madhoo Shah and said, “Standing next to Madhoo feels like we have gone back so many years. Such a privilege to be working as a co-actor. I still remember it was in Carter Road theatre that I saw Roja. We were struggling that time. We fell in love with the film and this fabulous, pretty-looking actress. Madhoo was every young man’s muse.”
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Madhoo Shah responded, “It was my dream to work with Manoj Bajpayee. The nation knows he is the best actor. He is such an understated actor. It is a lesson, a tuition for actors like me to watch and learn from him.”
Governor is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. The film, also starrng Adah Sharma, releases on June 12, 2026.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More