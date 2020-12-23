Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and Arjun Mathur join hands for Silence…can you hear it?

Silence…can you hear it? has been directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Wednesday announced his upcoming project titled Silence…can you hear it?. The ZEE5 original film is touted to be an investigative murder mystery. Also starring Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai, Silence…can you hear it? is scheduled to release in March 2021.

Bajpayee shared some stills from the film on Twitter and wrote, “Excited to announce my latest project #Silence…can you hear it? It’s fresh, it keeps it real, and keeps the suspense up right till the end. Can’t wait for you to see it! #ComingSoon”

Talking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said in a statement, “It’s a whodunit, and I have never been part of this genre. I gave Aban Bharucha Deohans (director) the dates as soon as I saw a 30-day window. She is so thorough and so well prepared that it’s been a joyful experience working under her.”

Prachi Desai, who is making her digital debut with Silence…can you hear it?, added, “I can’t wait for everyone to witness the unusual role I am playing. It is a first in this genre for me. I am so happy to be working with such a stellar cast. It’s a humbling experience too. The energy on the set is already incredible.”

Silence…can you hear it? also stars Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Barkha Singh, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.

