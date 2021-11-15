Manoj Bajpayee posts throwback photo when his ‘moustache had just started growing’

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Monday took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback photo on Twitter from his younger days.

It started with a fan sharing a picture of Manoj stating that it is from his days on Doordarshan. Manoj quickly reposted it revealing that it dates back to when he was on the threshold of adulthood, and it was taken at a local studio in his home city Bettiah in West Champaran district of Bihar.

Photo was done by Ajanta studio lal bazar Bettiah district west champaran bihar !!! गौर करे मूँछो ने बस अभी जनम ही लिया है !!! 😂😂 https://t.co/LQ46WRCuWO — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 15, 2021

“Photo was done by Ajanta studio lal bazar Bettiah district west champaran bihar !!! Gaur karein moochon ne bas abhi janam liya hai!! (Look closely, my moustache had just started growing!),” Manoj wrote in the retweet.

Manoj Bajpayee recently received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Bhonsle. He shared the honour with Dhanush who won the award for Asuran. Previously, Manoj had won this prestigious award for his performances in Satya and Pinjar.

Manoj’s Bhonsle was received well when it released on SonyLIV last year. Acknowledging the struggles of the Bhonsle team, he said in a statement, “I am very happy and thankful to each and every one who believed in this film, who believed in me, and thankful to my director Devashish Makhija and my co-actors Santosh and Ipshita, my producers Sandeep, Saurabh, Abhayanand and Piiyush. From the deepest of my heart, feeling thankful to each and everyone who has supported this film and supported me. I really think, this is not an award for me but for all of those guys who backed the film. Bhonsle completed its journey with this National Award, I am only feeling thankful and nothing else.”