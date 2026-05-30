‘Got my family into it’: Manoj Bajpayee opens up about threats during Ghooskhor Pandat row

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken about the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, revealing that the backlash over its title not only affected the team but also led to him receiving threats. The actor, however, said the makers acted quickly once concerns were raised and had no hesitation in changing the title if it had offended people.

The controversy erupted after Netflix unveiled its 2026 content slate earlier this year. Soon after the announcement, Ghooskhor Pandat drew criticism from several social media users, organisations and political figures, who described the title as casteist and offensive. The matter eventually led to FIRs, intervention by the National Human Rights Commission and proceedings before the Supreme Court. The makers have since agreed to rename the film.

‘We apologised within two days’

Speaking to PTI, Bajpayee said neither he nor the team had anticipated the reaction the title would trigger.

“We didn’t expect it. But when it happened, in two day’s time we put out our apology. If anything is offending anyone with that much of intensity, we as creative people are always there to mend our ways or correct ourselves.”

The actor added that changing the title was never a major issue for the filmmakers.

“I personally feel that the title change is not going to be such a huge thing, we are creative people, we can come up with ten different titles and they will be equally exciting.”

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Manoj Bajpayee says he received threats

While the controversy remained in the headlines, Bajpayee admitted that it took a toll on the team for a brief period.

“Were we affected? For some time. Till the time we did put out our post, we were assessing the situation without getting affected too much mentally.”

The actor also revealed that he was subjected to threats and online abuse during the uproar.

“But I must tell you that when the threats were coming to me, I was also travelling continuously without any fear. When people are trolling you, abusing you and getting your family into the whole thing, I feel empathy for them.”

‘People are eager to form opinions without knowing the subject’

Bajpayee also criticised the tendency to judge a project before understanding its context.

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According to the actor, the controversy stemmed from assumptions being made about the film without people knowing what it was actually about.

“The film talks about something else. But I think on social media now people are impatient and they are eager and desperate to come out with their opinion without even knowing fully about the subject matter.”

The actor said he prefers not to engage with those who rush to conclusions.

“I’m a person who is very curious for knowledge, I’m a well-educated person, and I don’t have any intention, I don’t have that energy and time to argue with people, who are that impatient with their opinion or who are not even bothering to educate themselves. So, why to argue with them? Don’t get into the mud with the people who like to roll you into the mud.”

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About Ghooskhor Pandat

Originally announced as Ghooskhor Pandat, the project stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the film marks Shah’s directorial debut.

A first-look teaser released during Netflix’s Next on Netflix 2026 event was later taken down following the controversy. Producer Neeraj Pandey had clarified that the word “Pandat” was used as a nickname in the film and was not intended as an attack on any community. He also acknowledged the hurt caused by the title and announced that all promotional material would be withdrawn pending review.

While the makers have confirmed that the title will be changed, the new name has not yet been announced. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his next film, Governor: The Silent Saviour. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 12.