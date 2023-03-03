Manoj Bajpayee says nepotism debate is ‘badi bekaar ki behas’, rejects idea that film industry is a ‘fraternity’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most successful self-made actors in the industry, and after several decades in the business, he has come to an understanding that fighting over nepotism is not worth it. The National Award-winning actor said that he has no problem with star kids getting work.

In an interview with ANI, the actor, whose film Gulmohar released on Friday, said that it is wrong to call the film industry a ‘fraternity’, because everyone is working independently.

“Nepotism badi bekaar ki behas hai because ye ek private enterprise hai (The debate on nepotism is pointless, because the film industry is a private enterprise). Film industry, whether here or anywhere else, has some private entities putting their money. That is why I have a problem when you use the word ‘fraternity’. We are not a fraternity. We work scattered in different places. Kuch logo se kisi ka dil mil jata hai toh hum log saath mein uthte baithe hai and jiske saath dil nahi laga uske saath nahi uthte baithte (You connect well with some people, so you spend time with them, and you don’t connect with others, so you don’t spend time with them). If, in my place, they would want to take their nephew, then let them. Their money, what will I do? If they want to do it, then let them do it,” Manoj said.

The actor continued, “Problem arises when in exhibition, the exhibitors show partiality. If you are giving 100 screens to someone (star kid) then at least give me 25 screens, and if the next week you are going to give my 25 screens to them, then what will happen to my film? Toh jo jitna powerful hota hai, woh apni power to wield karta hai. To woh khel toh har jagah hota hai. So, fairness ki demand hum ek industry se nahi karni chahiye (Power is wielded only by the powerful, and this game is played everywhere. So, we shouldn’t demand fairness from just one industry).”

Manoj’s recent film Gulmohar is streaming on Disney Hotstar Plus and also stars veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Manoj plays the role of her son.