scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee says nepotism debate is ‘badi bekaar ki behas’, rejects idea that film industry is a ‘fraternity’

Manoj Bajpayee feels that the debate around nepotism is pointless, and the real problem is when exhibitors display preferences.

Manoj BajpayeeActor Manoj Bajpayee feels the debate around nepotism is useless. (Photo: Instagram/manojbajpayee)

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most successful self-made actors in the industry, and after several decades in the business, he has come to an understanding that fighting over nepotism is not worth it. The National Award-winning actor said that he has no problem with star kids getting work.

In an interview with ANI, the actor, whose film Gulmohar released on Friday, said that it is wrong to call the film industry a ‘fraternity’, because everyone is working independently.

“Nepotism badi bekaar ki behas hai because ye ek private enterprise hai (The debate on nepotism is pointless, because the film industry is a private enterprise). Film industry, whether here or anywhere else, has some private entities putting their money. That is why I have a problem when you use the word ‘fraternity’. We are not a fraternity. We work scattered in different places. Kuch logo se kisi ka dil mil jata hai toh hum log saath mein uthte baithe hai and jiske saath dil nahi laga uske saath nahi uthte baithte (You connect well with some people, so you spend time with them, and you don’t connect with others, so you don’t spend time with them). If, in my place, they would want to take their nephew, then let them. Their money, what will I do? If they want to do it, then let them do it,” Manoj said.

Also Read |Manoj Bajpayee says Ram Gopal Varma ‘changed the industry’ single-handedly: ‘Even if I disagree with him…’

The actor continued, “Problem arises when in exhibition, the exhibitors show partiality. If you are giving 100 screens to someone (star kid) then at least give me 25 screens, and if the next week you are going to give my 25 screens to them, then what will happen to my film? Toh jo jitna powerful hota hai, woh apni power to wield karta hai. To woh khel toh har jagah hota hai. So, fairness ki demand hum ek industry se nahi karni chahiye (Power is wielded only by the powerful, and this game is played everywhere. So, we shouldn’t demand fairness from just one industry).”

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95...
Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: 'It was...
kareena kapoor, saif ali khan
Saif Ali Khan says 'come into our bedroom' as paparazzi follows him, Kare...

Manoj’s recent film Gulmohar is streaming on Disney Hotstar Plus and also stars veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Manoj plays the role of her son.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 20:43 IST
Next Story

Express News Quiz: On wildlife, nature & popular culture

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sushmita Sen
What Sushmita Sen said about suffering a heart attack, Addison’s disease
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close