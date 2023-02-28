Manoj Bajpayee reflects on struggles, says failure didn’t make him a bad actor: ‘When there is no work, there is a lot of work’

Manoj Bajpayee, an actor who has a phenomenal body of work in the Hindi film industry, did not have an easy start. He recently opened up about his struggles. Talking at the Arth Cultural Fest, Manoj spoke about how he handled failure and rejection at the beginning of his career, and how things changed eventually. “When there is no work, there is a lot of work,” he said, to a round of applause.

Manoj continued, “So, rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you, similarly, success doesn’t define you. Manoj Bajpayee, jo actor hai, wo tees saal pehle bhi tha, aur aaj bhi wahi actor hai (Manoj Bajpayee, as an actor, is the same now as he was 30 years ago).”

He added that when he was at his lowest, he knew that all he needed was one shot, and he would prove himself. “I was not a bad actor even when I failed. According to the market and commercial aspects, I was a failure. But, the work I was doing, in my perspective, wasn’t a failure. I just knew one thing – I’ll get a chance and make a comeback.”

Manoj, who debited as an actor with Drohkaal (1994) shot to fame after his impressive performance in Satya (1998), however that success did not bring him too much work thereafter. In an interview with Mashable, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about how the success of Satya didn’t immediately translate into good work, as he would have hoped for. He also shared how even after Satya was a huge success, it wasn’t that his lifestyle changed overnight. He bought his first car only after eight months and his first house, nearly six years later.

Manoj will be seen in the film Gulmohar, with Sharmila Tagore, this week. He’ll soon start shooting for Raj and DK’s The Family Man season 3 in March.