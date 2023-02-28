scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee reflects on struggles, says failure didn’t make him a bad actor: ‘When there is no work, there is a lot of work’

Manoj Bajpayee opened up about how he managed to stay hopeful when things weren't working out for him as a struggling actor.

manoj bajpayeeManoj Bajpayee broke out with a role in Satya. (Photo: Express Archive)
Listen to this article
Manoj Bajpayee reflects on struggles, says failure didn’t make him a bad actor: ‘When there is no work, there is a lot of work’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Manoj Bajpayee, an actor who has a phenomenal body of work in the Hindi film industry, did not have an easy start. He recently opened up about his struggles. Talking at the Arth Cultural Fest, Manoj spoke about how he handled failure and rejection at the beginning of his career, and how things changed eventually. “When there is no work, there is a lot of work,” he said, to a round of applause.

Manoj continued, “So, rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you, similarly, success doesn’t define you. Manoj Bajpayee, jo actor hai, wo tees saal pehle bhi tha, aur aaj bhi wahi actor hai (Manoj Bajpayee, as an actor, is the same now as he was 30 years ago).”

He added that when he was at his lowest, he knew that all he needed was one shot, and he would prove himself. “I was not a bad actor even when I failed. According to the market and commercial aspects, I was a failure. But, the work I was doing, in my perspective, wasn’t a failure. I just knew one thing – I’ll get a chance and make a comeback.”

Also read |Manoj Bajpayee says he was out of work for eight months after Satya as industry tried to typecast him: ‘Got lot of offers to play villain opposite all big superstars’

Manoj, who debited as an actor with Drohkaal (1994) shot to fame after his impressive performance in Satya (1998), however that success did not bring him too much work thereafter. In an interview with Mashable, Manoj Bajpayee opened up about how the success of Satya didn’t immediately translate into good work, as he would have hoped for. He also shared how even after Satya was a huge success, it wasn’t that his lifestyle changed overnight. He bought his first car only after eight months and his first house, nearly six years later.

Also Read
shah rukh khan
When Shah Rukh Khan said 'India has no religion': 'If you start saying on...
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
Sharmila Tagore cries 'profusely' at Gulmohar screening, says 'this young...

Manoj will be seen in the film Gulmohar, with Sharmila Tagore, this week. He’ll soon start shooting for Raj and DK’s The Family Man season 3 in March.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 09:24 IST
Next Story

To buy expensive gifts for girlfriend, man snatches phones; held

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close