Manoj Bajpayee on Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 nomination: Honoured that critics liked my performance

Manoj Bajpayee is nominated in the Best Actor category for Abhishek Chaubey film Sonchiriya. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram) Manoj Bajpayee is nominated in the Best Actor category for Abhishek Chaubey film Sonchiriya. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 will honour filmmakers and actors across eight languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Kannada. The awards will be announced on March 14 in Mumbai.

Before the gala evening, the nominees including Manoj Bajpayee, Ivan Ayr, Mrinal Kulkarni and others shared their excitement and gratitude towards critics. Here’s what they said:

Manoj Bajpayee (Nominated in the Best Actor category for Sonchiriya): “I am honoured that critics liked my performance in Sonchiriya. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees and good luck.”

Ivan Iyr (Nominated in the Best Director, Best Film and Best Writing categories for Netflix film Soni): “I have been nominated under the categories of Best Director, Best Picture and Best Writing by Critics’ Choice Film Awards. I am honoured that they liked my film Soni and I would like to congratulate all my fellow nominees and wish them good luck.”

A still from the movie Soni. A still from the movie Soni.

Priyadrashi (Nominated in the Best Telugu actor category for Mallesham): “I am totally excited and honoured to be nominated in the Best Actor Telugu category this year at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards. I am glad that critics found my performance in Mallesham worthy of nomination. I would also like to greet and congratulate my fellow nominees. They are the best. Looking forward to the awards very soon.”

Nandini Reddy (Nominated in the Best Director and Best Writer – Telugu categories for Oh! Baby): “I would like to thank the critics at Critics’ Choice Film Awards. I wish all my fellow nominees all the very best and hope to see you at the awards.”

Roopa Rao (Nominated in the Best Film, Best Director and Best Writing – Kannada categories for Gantumoote): “It’s huge for us. For me especially because as an independent filmmaker, it is my first film and I can’t even believe critics liked our film and they have nominated us in the awards they give away. It’s unbelievable. I congratulate the other nominees and say good luck to all of us. I look forward to being there.”

Hemanth M Rao (Nominated in the Best Director, Best Writer and Best Film – Kannada categories for Kavaludaari): “It is a very proud moment for the entire team of Kavaludaari because this is an award given out by critics and some of the best in the business as well. I am very happy and congratulations to all other nominees”.

Atanu Ghosh (Nominated in the Best Director – Bengali category for Robibaar): “I have been nominated under the category Best Director in Bengali for our feature film Robibaar, which has also received nominations in the categories of Best Film and Best Writing in the Critics’ Choice Film Awards. It’s always a matter of great pride and privilege to be honoured by critics. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the members of the Film Critics Guild for the nominations. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees. Good luck.”

Deeksha Joshi (Nominated in Best Female Actor – Gujarati category for Dhunki): “I feel honoured. I feel happy that critics liked my performance in Dhunki. It means a lot to me. I want to congratulate all my fellow nominees and wish them all the very best. Thank you.”

Mrinal Kulkarni (Nominated in the Best Female Actor – Marathi category for Welcome Home) and Sandeep Kulkarni (Nominated in the Best Actor – Marathi category for Dombivali Return) also shared expressed their gratitude and congratulated the fellow nominees.

