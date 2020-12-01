scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar to star in Dial 100

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Dial 100 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | December 1, 2020 3:05:07 pm
dial 100Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Twitter)

Sony Pictures Films India on Tuesday announced its next project titled Dial 100, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. The thriller drama will be directed by Rensil D’Silva.

Rensil said in a statement, “I am truly excited and buzzing with energy as we begin our shoot today. Directing a film produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Alchemy Films that offer you flexibility and a wide canvas to experiment with, is daunting, inspiring and fulfilling. Dial 100 is a thriller that gets you interested in the plot and makes you question everything. It is a film you would watch again and again just to find a loophole in the mystery.”

Actor Manoj Bajpai took to Twitter to share, “Excited to announce my next thriller drama Dial 100 with my extremely talented and beautiful co-stars, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar, directed by Rensil D’Silva. The drama and suspense has made me fall in love with it already. Can’t wait to begin this journey!”

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share the announcement.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Dial 100 is jointly backed by filmmaker Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.

