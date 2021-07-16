Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Dial 100 to release on ZEE5, watch motion poster

Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Dial 100 is set to release on ZEE5 next month. The makers made the announcement with a motion poster on Friday. Touted to be a “fast-paced suspense thriller,” the movie also features veteran actor Neena Gupta and TV star Sakshi Tanwar.

Dial 100 is directed by Rensil D’Silva. According to the makers, Dial 100 is “a fast-paced, edge of the seat, thriller film which unfolds in one night, where one call turns everyone’s lives upside down.”

Get ready to witness a gripping thriller about one call and one night that will change lives forever. Watch @BajpayeeManoj, @Neenagupta001 & #SakshiTanwar in the thrilling experience of #Dial100, releasing this August only on #ZEE5. pic.twitter.com/ImBEBWrVyt — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 16, 2021

Talking about the film, Rensil D’Silva said in a statement, “Dial 100 would not have been the same without the involvement of the powerhouse star cast and I am so glad that we were able to do this together. The movie with its many twists is sure to surprise the audience and keep them enthralled from start to end.”

Dial 100 is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Siddharth M Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films.