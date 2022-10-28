scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee’s Gali Guleiyan releases on OTT, actor says ‘I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared that his film Gali Guleiyan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Manoj Bajpayee- Gali GulieyanManoj Bajpayee's Gali Gulieyan has released on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to social media and shared that his film Gali Guleiyan has released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor also shared a note on how hard he has worked to get the film to audiences.

The actor uploaded the poster of the movie and wrote in the caption, “OUT NOW. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. “Gali Guleiyan”, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is FINALLY! Out on AMAZON PRIME. The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can’t tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film.”

Manoj added, “Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece.”

Manoj Bajpayee had earlier shared some behind-the-scenes images from the shooting of Gali Guleiyan and teased fans about the film’s OTT release. He had written, “On-set pictures taken by the team during the shoot of Gali Guleiyan! Looking back at these pictures sends shivers down my spine. This role was my Everest as an actor. I will soon share more about what transpired on sets & I may have a surprise for you tomorrow.”

Gali Guleiyan is directed and written by Dipesh Jain. The film also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami and Om Singh.

The psychological drama was screened at several international film festivals including Busan International Film Festival, MAMI International Film Festival, Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and the 2018 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

