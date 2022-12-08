Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passes away in Delhi

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s mother Geeta Devi passed away on Thursday. She was 80 and was admitted to Delhi’s Max Pushpanjali Hospital for age-related illness.

The actor’s spokesperson confirmed the death to indianexpress.com and said, “Sir’s mother was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for over a week, she passed away this morning.”

As per reports, his mother’s health was showing improvement in the past few days. However, last night, her condition deteriorated, and she breathed her last this morning. The actor was with her. Manoj Bajpayee has always spoken about his mother being his pillar of strength.

Geeta Devi is survived by her three sons and three daughters. The actor’s father passed away last year in October.

More details are awaited.