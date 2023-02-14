scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee recalls singing songs from Sharmila Tagore’s films on the sets of Gulmohar, says veteran actor would tick him off in ‘mock anger’

Manoj Bajpayee said that he was thrilled and excited on meeting Sharmila Tagore, and told her that he had watched a lot of her old films.

sharmila tagoreSharmila Tagore will make a comeback after 12 years with Gulmohar. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Manoj Bajpayee recalls singing songs from Sharmila Tagore’s films on the sets of Gulmohar, says veteran actor would tick him off in ‘mock anger’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he sang songs from Sharmila Tagore’s movies on the sets of their upcoming film Gulmohar. Bajpayee plays the role of Tagore’s son Arun Batra in the family drama, directed by Rahul Chitella. The actor said that he was thrilled and excited on meeting Tagore, and told her that he had watched a lot of her old films. He also said that the veteran actor had to tell him to calm down, and would pretend to get annoyed with him as well.

Bajpayee shared in a statement, “When I met Sharmila ji for the first time, I was thrilled and excited and told her that I had watched many of her old films while growing up to which Sharmila ji told me, ‘Manoj just calm down.’”

Manoj Bajpayee also recalled another fond moment with Sharmila Tagore, saying, “Somehow the songs from her films would stay in my head, and often I would hear myself humming the songs like ‘Jab bhi ji chahe nayi duniya basa lete hai log’ from the film Daag. And every time it happened, I realised she was either crossing me or standing behind me while I was singing the songs. After a couple of times, Sharmila ji told me in mock anger, ‘Manoj, I will beat you.’ I cherish these memories from the set. And the fact she responds to my messages after the film is over, I get the warm feeling that her affection for me is like that of a real family.”

Gulmohar also stars Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha. It is set to release on March 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 20:03 IST
Next Story

Stop demolition drive at Mehrauli, Ladha Sarai immediately: Delhi L-G to DDA

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 3-months-old daughter Devi
Meet Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s 3-months-old daughter Devi
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close