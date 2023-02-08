Family Man fans will have to wait for S3 as Manoj Bajpayee introduces his new family in Gulmohar. See new poster

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to fulfil the promise of introducing his family but it’s not the family you were waiting for. After releasing a short video on social media on Tuesday, where Manoj said that he will be coming with his “family,” it seemed like he was teasing the new season of The Family Man. Turns out, the Satya actor was teasing his new film Gulmohar.

On Wednesday, Manoj shared the poster of Gulmohar on his social media with the caption, “Family se milane ka vaada kiya tha, toh nibhana bhi padega na? Aa rahi hai Batra Family on 3rd March. Gulmohar only on @disneyplushotstar (Promised you that you will meet my family, now I have to fulfil it. The Batra family is coming on March 3).”

The film marks Tagore’s return to movies after 2010’s Break Ke Baad. Tagore said in a previous statement, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

The makers had previously said that Gulmohar is set around the Batra family as they move out of their 34 year old family home.

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.