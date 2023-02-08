scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Family Man fans will have to wait for S3 as Manoj Bajpayee introduces his new family in Gulmohar. See new poster

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore starrer Gulmohar releases on March 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

GulmoharGulmohar starts streaming on March 3.

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to fulfil the promise of introducing his family but it’s not the family you were waiting for. After releasing a short video on social media on Tuesday, where Manoj said that he will be coming with his “family,” it seemed like he was teasing the new season of The Family Man. Turns out, the Satya actor was teasing his new film Gulmohar.

On Wednesday, Manoj shared the poster of Gulmohar on his social media with the caption, “Family se milane ka vaada kiya tha, toh nibhana bhi padega na? Aa rahi hai Batra Family on 3rd March. Gulmohar only on @disneyplushotstar (Promised you that you will meet my family, now I have to fulfil it. The Batra family is coming on March 3).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

The film marks Tagore’s return to movies after 2010’s Break Ke Baad. Tagore said in a previous statement, “After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team Gulmohar – after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama and I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their home.”

Also Read |Raveena Tandon recalls when co-star’s girlfriend forbid him to speak with her, says ‘very big OTT platform’s executive’ disrespected her

The makers had previously said that Gulmohar is set around the Batra family as they move out of their 34 year old family home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

Directed by Rahul V Chittella, the film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 17:32 IST
Next Story

High oil prices accelerate transition to green energy: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi party with AbRam, Taimur on birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close