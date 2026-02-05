Plea in Delhi HC seeking stay on Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat, alleges defamation of Brahmin community

Netflix announced the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film Ghooskhor Pandat on Tuesday during its Next on Netflix 2026 event in Mumbai. 

By: ANI
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Ghooskhor PandatGhooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee as an errant cop nicknamed Pandat.
Make us preferred source on Google

A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of an upcoming Netflix film titled Ghooskhor Pandat, with the petitioner alleging that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The plea, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, seeks issuance of a writ of mandamus directing authorities to intervene and restrain the streaming of the film, along with other consequential reliefs.

Also read | Netflix India 2026 slate: Sunny Deol-Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka, Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani among 21 new shows, movies. Watch

The petition has been filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who describes himself as an Acharya devoted to the study, teaching and propagation of Indian scriptures, philosophy and spiritual traditions.

He claims to be directly aggrieved by the proposed film, alleging that it associates the word “Pandat” with corruption and bribery, thereby harming the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community as well as his own vocation.

According to the plea, Netflix India has announced and promoted the film and circulated promotional material that allegedly links the term “Pandat” with immoral and corrupt conduct.

The petitioner contends that the term historically signifies scholarship, ethical conduct, spiritual guidance and moral authority within Indian society and religious traditions. The plea asserts that such a portrayal amounts to the stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.

The petition further argues that the impugned title and content violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It claims that the content discriminates against a particular religious and social group, infringes the right to dignity and reputation, and demeans religious and cultural identity linked to faith, rituals and traditions.

While acknowledging the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a), the plea states that the same is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) and does not extend to hate speech, defamation or content that may disturb communal harmony and public order.

Story continues below this ad

The petitioner has also alleged that the Union Government has failed to establish an effective regulatory mechanism to prevent the misuse of creative freedom on OTT platforms. The plea claims that such regulatory gaps enable platforms to promote sensational or community-based vilification for commercial gain and amount to abdication of constitutional duty to protect fraternity and public order.

Through the petition, the petitioner has sought directions to the Union of India and Netflix India to stay the release and streaming of the film. He has also sought an interim order staying the release of the impugned content during the pendency of the case, as well as directions to the Union Government to take appropriate action against Netflix India under applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms.

The petitioner has further sought any other order deemed fit in the interest of justice, equity and communal harmony.

The plea states that the cause of action arose when the film was announced and promoted and contends that any damage caused by its release would be irreversible. On this basis, the petitioner has sought urgent judicial intervention prior to the streaming of the film.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
'Govinda's house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt', says actor’s manager
Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
For drivers, by drivers: Launching today, how Bharat Taxi app hopes to be a game-changer in ride-hailing market
What is Bharat Taxi? The govt-backed cab app challenging Uber and Rapido
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Ishita Dutta
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Philips Air Purifier
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Ishita Dutta reveals how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months postpartum, says 'no magic, no shortcut': 'Only option was to go through the pain'
Ishita Dutta
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement