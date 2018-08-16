Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Manoj Bajpayee unveils first look of Gali Guleiyan

Manoj Bajpayee was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018 for his performance in the upcoming film Gali Guleiyan,

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 2:59:23 pm
manoj bajpayee shares first look of Gali Guleiyan Manoj Bajpayee says Gali Guleiyan is the toughest role of his career. 
Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the first look of his upcoming film Gali Guleiyan, for which he was feted with the Best Actor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2018. The Satya actor on Thursday took to his Twitter account and unveiled the poster of the film.

He tweeted, “Presenting the first poster of my highly acclaimed film ‘Gali Guleiyan’ releasing September 7. This gem of a film is far bigger in content and excellence in all departments. Please spread the word. It matters.”

In the poster, the 49-year-old actor looks like an intense person who seems to be lost and confused, suggesting that film will be different and will have a strong storyline.

Manoj is portraying the role of a man trapped within the walls and alleys of old Delhi and his own mind in the film.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, Manoj talking about his role said, “Gali Guleiyan is the toughest role I have done in my entire career. You are talking about a trapped mind, whose brain is going in thousand directions at a given time. So it tests your skill, challenges your craft, everything you’ve done all these years. It is not an easy character. It took a toll on me.”

Directed by Dipesh Jain, the film which also features actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami.

With inputs of IANS

