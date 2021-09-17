scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee’s father admitted to Delhi hospital, actor rushes home from Kerala

Manoj Bajpayee was shooting for his next venture in Kerala. After his father's health crisis, the actor rushed to Delhi to be with him.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 17, 2021 4:41:55 pm
Manoj Bajpayee with his father R.K.Bajpayee. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Twitter)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee, 83, has been hospitalised in a Delhi hospital after he experienced a health emergency. Manoj, who was busy shooting for his next venture in Kerala, has rushed to Delhi to see his ailing father.

A source close to him told indianexpress.com, “Manoj’s father’s condition is quite critical. After learning about his father’s health, Manoj rushed to Delhi to be by the side of his father and his family. He was shooting for his project in Kerala.”

Manoj is quite close to his father, and has shared on several occasion about his love for the food that his father cooks.

Manoj was Born in Belwa, a small village near the city Bettiah in West Champaran district in Bihar. However, he shifted to Delhi to join the National School of Drama, and then moved to Mumbai to pursue his dream to be an actor. The 52-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of his numerous OTT releases.

“OTT has completely changed the game, so much so that it’s difficult for people to attempt anything that is purely for entertainment. People now want story, performances, good camera, great writers and directors who have vision. These are the real kings of OTT,” he said during the Express Adda, where he was in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and film critic Shubhra Gupta.

On the work front Manoj was last seen in the spy thriller The Family Man 2, created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. He was also seen in Netflix’s anthology Ray alongside Gajraj Rao and Raghuvir Yadav.

