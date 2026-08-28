Manoj Bajpayee expands real estate portfolio, buys 4.45-acre land near Pune for Rs 1.37 cr

Away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai and Pune, veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has purchased 4.45 acres in a rural area predominantly known for rock climbing and rappelling. Located in Tail Baila village in Mulshi taluka, Pune district, he bought the land spanning 1.80 hectares (approximately 4.45 acres) for Rs 1.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction was registered on Tuesday, August 25, and he paid Rs 6.87 lakh in stamp duty, bringing the reported total transaction value to approximately Rs 30.9 lakh per acre. He purchased the land from a person named Vimalchand Khimraj Jain.

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Tail Baila village is 119 km (2.38 hours) away from Mumbai and 101 km (2.27 hours) away from Pune, and it is located close to Lonavala.

Why Tail Baila is famous

According to the official website of the travel group Maharashtra Gadkille, the village is best known for its two giant walls soaring 200 to 250 feet high. It is also famous for the Tail Baila Fort, situated 3,322 feet above sea level.

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The 4.45-acre land in Tail Baila is the latest addition to Manoj Bajpayee’s real estate portfolio. It is worth mentioning here that last April, he had rented out two office units, including six parking spaces, in the Andheri West commercial market to Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd. They reportedly signed a five-year lease with a starting monthly rent of Rs 10.94 lakh, a 5 per cent annual escalation, and a Rs 43.7 lakh security deposit.

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About Manoj Bajpayee

One of Bollywood’s most revered actors, Manoj Bajpayee hails from a small village in Bihar and had no connections to the film industry before entering it. Dreaming of making it big as an actor, he moved to New Delhi to pursue a film career. He made his feature film debut by playing minor roles in director Govind Nihalani’s Drohkaal (1994) and Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen (1994).

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He is best known for his performances in Satya (1998), Kaun (1999), Shool (1999), Pinjar (2003), Raajneeti (2010), Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), Chakravyuh (2012), Special 26 (2013), Aligarh (2016), and The Family Man (2021–present). He is married to former actor Shabana Raza.