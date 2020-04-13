Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal self-isolate in Uttarakhand

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal were filmming for a web-series in Uttarakhand.

By: PTI | Nanital | Updated: April 13, 2020 9:28:13 am
deepak dobriyal manoj bajpayee Deepak Dobriyal and Manoj Bajpayee are currently in Uttarakhand.

Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21 day nationwide lockdown in March.

The actors came to Ramgarh on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

Corona zaleel hokar jayega yahan se.

While Bajpayee is accompanied by his wife and daughter, Dobriyal is alone.

Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their self-isolation in mountains

