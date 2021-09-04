Manoj Bajpayee catches up with old friend Pankaj Tripathi for dinner, shares heartwarming photo

It’s always a treat for the audience to see two of the finest Indian actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi in one frame. So, when the Gangs of Wasseypur co-stars reunited, albeit for an informal evening, it naturally piqued fans’ excitement.

Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday shared two photos of himself with Pankaj Tripathi and Vineet Kumar from a dinner hosted by the Mimi star and his wife. Manoj also shared that he not only loved catching up with old friends but also enjoyed the meal cooked by the hosts.

An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए !! 🤗🤗❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nfm0qXIgSR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 4, 2021

“An evening with my old time senior &friend @VineetK00989283 and our dear @TripathiiPankaj at the latter’s (Pankaj’s) place for fish & rice !! What great hosts Pankaj and Mridula are !! फिर जल्दी मिलना होगा मीट भात के लिए!!” Manoj Bajpayee wrote alongside the photos.

Pankaj Tripathi also shared the photo, expressing his affection for his guests. The pictures began receiving love from fans as soon as The Family Man actor posted the photos. While some commented, “Too much talent in one photo,” others mentioned how both Pankaj and Manoj hail from Bihar and made it big in Bollywood.

Pankaj Tripathi has been a huge Manoj Bajpayee fan since the beginning of his career. In fact, the actor got emotional talking about his senior when they both appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019.

Kapil Sharma had asked the duo about an incident from many years ago when Pankaj stole Manoj’s slippers from a hotel. Pankaj had shared this incident with Manoj during the filming of Gangs of Wasseypur, mentioning how Manoj had lost his slippers when he was staying at the hotel, where Pankaj worked as a kitchen supervisor several years ago. Pankaj told Manoj that he took the slippers. While narrating the anecdote, Pankaj’s voice broke as he fought hard not to cry.