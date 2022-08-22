scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood’s current unlucky box office streak: ‘We make too much out of a bad phase’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is optimistic that Bollywood will recover from its current slump.

Manoj Bajpayee, Kuch Paaney Ki ZidManoj Bajpayee talks about Bollywood's recent rough patch. (Photo: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee believes that Bollywood’s current slump is just a ‘bad phase’ and the film industry will recover soon. In the past year, the film industry has suffered numerous losses and only a few films have emerged as successes. The mediocre performance of recent releases like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have led to much discussion on whether Bollywood needs to look inward and correct its course.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Bajpayee said, “Sometimes, we make too much out of a bad phase. Cinema cannot die. Hindi cinema will not die. It will course-correct and come back to its normal self. The pre-pandemic phase won’t be there. Some new exciting phases of Hindi cinema will be there.” Asked if Bollywood is lacking anything, he answered, “No, we don’t lack anything. We have been entertaining for so many decades. Just course correction is needed. People are intelligent enough. Some new directions and fine actors are coming.”

Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about the darkest phase of his career, when he moved from Delhi to Mumbai. “After coming to Mumbai, I did not find work and was always looking for my next meal. It was quite a challenge and a hard period. I was not keeping well and had no money in my pocket. I consider those four or five years the darkest in my career. I can always make it a sob story, but I’ve always enjoyed each and every phase of my career.” He adds that it was all worth it and said that he doesn’t take his failures seriously.

Also Read |Anupam Kher takes a dig at Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: If you have said something, it will surely haunt you’

Manoj Bajpayee witnessed a professional high in 2021 as he won a National Award, but also suffered a personal loss as his father passed away. The actor recalled how his father had always been his ‘biggest cheerleader’, and said that he had always believed in him ‘blindly’. “My father took great pride in each and every small thing that I’ve achieved in life. I felt completely devastated, but it was best that he was gone, because he was in too much pain.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

On the work front, Manoj has Despatch and Gulmohar in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 02:19:21 pm
Next Story

SC constitution bench to hear plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement