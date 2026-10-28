Manoj Bajpayee says Bollywood being a fraternity ‘bullsh*t’: ‘No actor happy to see other succeed’

Manoj Bajpayee is known for speaking his mind and often puts forth his opinion about the industry culture that he despises. The actor, currently promoting his Netflix thriller, Gajab Raat, interacted with the audience on Bollywood Hungama, and gave them a reality check on what the industry is from the outside vs inside. He talked about how he has been an integral part of the industry for the past several years, and yet, he doesn’t feel belonged. Bajpayee, wishes for an atmosphere of equality on the sets, same food for everyone, and for actors to talk to each other, rather than rushing to their vanity vans.

Dusting off the myth, Manoj Bajpayee contradicted the notion that the industry is a family. He said, “I am an example, only if you want to consider me as one. I am from the film industry yet I don’t feel I belong. You need not necessarily have to be from Bandra only. You can be in Malad and still be acting. It’s important that whatever you do, is good. It doesn’t matter. There is no fraternity as such. The biggest illusion is that the industry is a fraternity. It isn’t like a family. All the offices are built separately, nobody parties with anyone, nobody calls anyone when they like their film. No actor feels happy on seeing someone else succeed. No director thinks of himself lesser than the other director. No production house is happy to see any other production house earn more money. So, remove all these things from your mind.”

The Gulmohar actor continued, “You’ve come alone, and if at all you are leaving, you’ll be leaving alone. Also, I am the wrong person to take this advice from, I am also giving this disclaimer to you (laughs). Because, I don’t consider anyone. I do my work, I ensure to take my money, and return home.”

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“If you are criticising me, then please stay at your home. If they are speaking a few good words about me, then for that, I stay really far to hear them. So, there’s no attachment. Forget about me, anybody from the industry, no matter how many times they say ‘industry is a fraternity’ — No, industry is a bullsh*t. There is no fraternity here. All of us are fighting our own battle, and you should be well-equipped to fight your own battle. Nobody is going to help you. If somebody comes to you, that must be a good day, that’s it,” said Manoj.

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He also pointed out that discipline prepares you to take on challenges. The 57-year-old said, “There are many actors who aren’t disciplined, and they are praised and earn good money as well; I’m not talking about anybody else. I am talking about myself, I like to be disciplined. I was always like this, since my childhood.”

Upon being asked about that one thing that he absolutely loathes about the industry, Manoj replied that he has a lot of angst about a lot of issues. “I am a very angsty person. There is a lot of angst related to a lot of things. Firstly, there needs to be equality on every set, everyone should eat the same food. Secondly, actors should sit and talk with each other. Earlier, actors would sit and talk, and would even meet in the evening, if their schedule permitted and would have a great chat and fun. Now, every actor moves to their van, and what all they are doing is that they are on social media. The phone and the hierarchy is killing the interaction. You want to act, make a film, invest on the film, direct it, edit it; I don’t know how that will happen. I really don’t know. They don’t want to meet people because they are happy being on social media,” said Manoj Bajpayee.

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Adding to this, the host said that a wall has been created between the journalists and the newer generation actors. There are so many levels that one has to cross to have an interaction, where their managers will check the mood of the actor, and then convey the messages. Manoj added that he has always been accessible, and hence, most of his films are with new directors, and his manager ensures to never miss a call.