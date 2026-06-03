‘Thought I’d die without seeing parents’: Manoj Bajpayee on his boarding school trauma

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has often spoken about the struggles he faced on his journey to becoming one of India’s most respected actors. But long before he became an actor, Manoj endured a lonely and traumatic childhood away from his family. In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Bajpayee recalled falling seriously ill at a boarding school at the age of 10 and believing he would die before seeing his parents again.

Recalling his childhood, Bajpayee described his early days away from home as some of the darkest of his life. “My initial days of boarding were very dark. The experience of a child being away from his parents and getting bullied by the older boys was too much to handle. It was an assault on the soul of that child. What was even more painful was that my parents were completely unaware of what I was going through.”

The actor then recalled falling severely ill while staying at the hostel. According to him, the room where he was kept was located next to the kitchen, where food was cooked on a wood-fired stove.

“The entire room would fill with smoke from the kitchen. It was like a thick mountain fog. I genuinely thought I would not survive. Imagine a 10-year-old child thinking about death.”

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‘I thought God had come to take me away’

Bajpayee shared an emotional memory from the day his parents finally arrived to see him.

“I still remember lying on that bed and thinking that I would die without seeing my parents. Suddenly, through the clouds of smoke, I saw daylight coming in and a figure appearing. For a moment, I thought God had come to take me away. Then I realised it was my father. The moment I recognised him, I burst into tears.”

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He explained that communication was extremely slow in those days, making the situation even more difficult for families living far apart.

“There was no communication. If a child fell sick, a letter would be written after four days saying, ‘Please come, your son is ill.’ By the time that letter reached my parents, another three days had passed. Seven days were already gone. Then they had to pack their belongings and catch a bus. By the time they arrived, it was the eighth or ninth day. Imagine the condition of a child suffering from malaria for all that time.”

Manoj Bajpayee on growing apart from his family

Bajpayee said being sent away from home at a young age gradually created distance between him and his family.

“My parents sent me to a boarding school. Before that, I stayed in a lodge.”

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The separation continued as he left home to pursue acting, first in Delhi and later in Mumbai.

“When I came to Delhi, I was completely clueless about urban society and its ways. Delhi was a huge learning experience—not just acting and education, but language, behaviour, understanding complexity, dealing with hunger, figuring out two meals a day, accommodation, rent. Amid all of this, there was very little connection with my family. We wrote letters. Then I moved to Mumbai, and the distance only grew.”

‘Perhaps God was preparing me for the journey ahead’

Looking back at the hardships he endured, Bajpayee said he believes those experiences helped prepare him for the challenges that awaited him later in life.

“There have been many such experiences in my life. Sometimes I feel God wanted to make me very tough because He knew what kind of journey lay ahead for me.”

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The actor added that the difficult circumstances he faced as a child changed the way he responds to hardships even today.

“God made me so resilient that pain no longer feels as painful. Even today, I am running a fever, but I don’t feel like I’m unwell. I am enjoying myself. Perhaps it is the conditioning from those years.”

Manoj Bajpayee grew up in a small village in Bihar, where his father worked as a farmer and his mother was a homemaker. He lost both his parents within a span of two years, his father in 2021 and his mother in 2022. Bajpayee is married to former actress Shabana Raza, popularly known as Neha, and they are parents to a daughter, Ava Nayla.

This article touches upon intense personal memories of childhood trauma, severe illness, and emotional distress. It is shared for narrative and reflective purposes and should not be used as a substitute for professional mental health guidance or support.