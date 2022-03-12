Manoj Bajpayee begins filming for Gulmohar: ‘Nervousness and excitement in the air’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he has commenced shooting for his next film Gulmohar. The movie is being directed by Rahul V Chittella, known for his 2016 anthology Shor Se Shuruaat. Fox Star Studios is backing the project.

Details about the plot are under wraps. In an Instagram post, the 52-year-old actor said he is excited to start the work on his next.

#GULMOHAR. Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!!wish us luck!!❤️ @Foxstarstudio @rahulchittella #sharmilatagore @surajsharmagram @simranrishibagga @kaveriseth @utsavijhamusic @talatazizofficial @eeshitnarain,” he wrote alongside a picture of the clapboard.

Besides Bajpayee, the film will also star veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Life of Pi fame Suraj Sharma.