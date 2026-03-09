Mannara Chopra tears up as Anurag Dobhal fights for life after car crash; father reportedly disowns him

Former Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday night and was admitted to a hospital. While the YouTuber is reportedly fighting for his life, several celebrities have come out in support of him. Recently, Anurag’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Mannara Chopra teared up as she shared an emotional message supporting him.

Mannara Chopra shared an Instagram Story and spoke about her bond with Anurag. She said, “Apne itne din guzare ho ek ghar me to apka kuch to insaniyat ke naate connection ban jata hai. I don’t cry because I feel rone se kuch nahi hota par I don’t know meri jo personal feelings hein, jo mere sath hua hai do saal me aur abhi jo uske sath ho raha hai abi mix ho raha hai. I hope uske parents usko support karein (When you have spent so many days in one house, so you develop some human connection. I don’t cry because I feel crying doesn’t help, but I don’t know that my personal feelings, what has happened to me in the last two years and what is happening to him now are getting mixed up. I hope his parents support him).”

Mannara also spoke about how Anurag had fought to speak to his parents while inside the Bigg Boss house. She continued, “Usne apne parents ke liye bahot lada tha ghar me ki mujhe unse bat karao, meri behan se bat karao, meri hone wali wife, unka b naam lia tha usne (He had fought a lot in Bigg Boss house to talk to his parents, sister, future wife, he had even taken her name).”

Mannara Chopra also sent a message to Anurag Dobhal’s parents and said, “What is money? Agar apke pas apke pyar karne wale hi nahi rahe, to ap un paiso ka kya karoge, this is I just want to tell his family. Kya karoge ap un paiso ka? (What is money? If you don’t have your loved ones anymore, what will you do with that money? This guy just wants to tell this to his family. What will you do with that money?)”

She also spoke about the injuries sustained by Anurag after the crash and said, “Usko fracture hua hai. I don’t know itni choti si umar me aisa kyu hua, he must be 28-29. I felt very bad because I have also gone through that phase for two years (He has sustained a fracture. I don’t know why this happened at such a young age, he must be 28-29. I felt very bad because I have also gone through that phase for two years).”

Anurag fighting for his life

On Monday, a photo of Anurag Dobhal in the hospital was posted on his Instagram Stories. It showed him lying on a hospital bed while holding his friend’s hand. The caption read, “Pray for Anurag fighting for his life.” Meanwhile, earlier today his manager shared an update on his health and revealed that his wife Ritika Chauhan Dobhal and her family had visited him in the hospital.

What happened to Anurag?

Anurag Dobhal reportedly crashed his car on Saturday night while he was hosting an Instagram Live session. During the live, he asked his parents to give him love in the next life and called it his “final drive” before the accident. Earlier, he had also posted a two-hour-long vlog talking about his strained relationship with his family. In his earlier posts, he had spoken about tensions with his family members and had reportedly alleged that they were against his inter-caste marriage.

Anurag Dobhal’s father has officially disowned him: Report

Meanwhile, according to several reports, Anurag Dobhal’s father had released a declaration in a local newspaper disowning him and his wife, Ritika. The announcement printed in Hindi reads, “I hereby declare that my son Anurag Dobhal and my daughter-in-law Ritika Chauhan Dobhal, disinherit all my movable and immovable property. They will be responsible for any future actions or transactions undertaken by them; my family and I will have no responsibility. Jagdamba Prasad Dobhal, son of the late Narayan Dutt Dobhal.”