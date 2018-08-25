Manmarziyan song Daryaa: The Amit Trivedi composition tells the tale of love and heartbreak

Manmarziyan song Daryaa is a potential entry in the playlist of every die-hard romantic. Manmarziyan song Daryaa is a potential entry in the playlist of every die-hard romantic.

The second video song of Manmarziyan titled “Daryaa” is out. It brings fore the complexities of Rumi (Taapsee Pannu), Robbie (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vicky’s (Vicky Kaushal) relationship. Just like the trailer, the visuals of the song show a love triangle among the three leads of the Anurag Kashyap directorial. From what we can make out in the video, the lives of Rumi and Robbie go topsy-turvy when Rumi’s ex-lover Vicky, a commitment-phobic, carefree young lad returns to take her back in his life.

The Amit Trivedi composition is already a chartbuster among music lovers. Singers Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya’s mellifluous voice is fitting to the mood of the song and Shellee’s lyrics make “Daryaa” a potential entry in the playlist of every die-hard romantic. The official description of the song reads, “A rustic Punjabi love ballad that perfectly describes the feeling of heartbreak, abandonment and longing.”

Watch | Manmarziyan song Daryaa starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal

The entire album of the romantic drama was released under the #WakeUpToManmarziyan campaign. And to pique the interest of the audience, the makers are now treating the audience with the video songs of their album. The first video song “F For Fyaar was released a few days back. To further promote the musical film, the team of Manmarziyan is holding concerts in different cities.

See photos from Manmarziyan song Daryaa

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Manmarziyan song Daryaa. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Manmarziyan song Daryaa.

A still from Manmarziyan starring Vicky Kaushal. A still from Manmarziyan starring Vicky Kaushal.

Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s wife in Manmarziyan. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Abhishek Bachchan’s wife in Manmarziyan.

Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyan. Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyan.

Manmarziyan is one of the much-awaited Bollywood films. It brings back Abhishek Bachchan on the silver screen after a gap of two years and by the look of the trailer, the actor couldn’t have got a better comeback than the Anurag Kashyap film. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Phantom Films, Manmarziyan is scheduled for September 14 release.

