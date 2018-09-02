Manmarizyaan actor Vicky Kaushal: To be Vicky Sandhu, it was important to be in the moment

Manmarziyaan releases on September 14. Manmarziyaan releases on September 14.

The makers of Manmarziyaan recently released a video of how Vicky Kaushal turned into Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sandzzz. In the video, the actor speaks about his experience of working in the Anurag Kashyap directorial.

“Vicky Sandhu, I would say, is surely very impulsive and the one thing he really knows is to love Rumi. He doesn’t know anything beyond that and he doesn’t even bother about knowing more than this. He is not confident about anything else but his love for Rumi. When you are on the set of an Anurag Kashyap film, if you prep for the part too much, it is a curse because the way he thinks of a scene, you cannot visualise,” Vicky said.

“To be Vicky Sandhu, it was important to be in the moment. It was just letting myself go. It was a party for me. There was a lot of scope to improvise. It was quite fun,” Vicky added.

Soon, Taapsee Pannu takes over the screen and reveals how it was a task for her to share the screen with Vicky Kaushal. The actor said she really had to push herself as an actor to stay at par with her co-star.

“When I used to shoot with Vicky, I could really feel like, you know, Taapsee pull up your socks because otherwise, this guy is going to eat up your scene,” Taapsee said.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan also stars Abhishek Bachchan. This film marks the first project of Junior Bachchan in the last two years.

Vicky Kaushal has also wrapped up his next film URI. The film also stars Yami Gautam.

