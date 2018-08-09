Manmarziyaan trailer: Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky starrer looks like an intense love triangle

Manmarziyaan trailer: Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from the movie. Manmarziyaan trailer: Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from the movie.

“Love isn’t complicated, people are,” claims the recently released trailer of Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, Manmarziyaan is a typical Bollywood love story. Boy (Vicky) meets girl (Taapsee). The two fall in love, but the boy’s commitment phobia complicates things. To make matters worse, another boy (Abhishek) chosen by the girl’s parents enters the scene.

The trailer of Manmarziyaan opens with a shot of the man of the hour Vicky Kaushal and in the first look itself, you end up vouching for him as the show stealer again. Taapsee, after nailing the act of a lawyer in Mulk, looks convincing in her happy-go-lucky avatar. Junior Bachchan, who is returning to the screen after two years (his last film was Housefull 3), will remind you of his character Rishi Talwar in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. He yearns for his wife’s love but is left vulnerable when he discovers she is cheating on him.

Coming from brand Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai, it will be interesting to see how they have dealt with the complexities of today’s relationships. The official synopsis of the film reads, “This September, do what the heart wants.” Also, the background score in the trailer makes the wait for the film’s music album worth it.

Sharing the trailer on her official Twitter handle, Taapsee wrote, “Love is not complicated….. people are! Welcome to this mad mad world of #Manmarziyaan.” Vicky Kaushal tweeted, “Vicky ke mann ki ek hi marzi… Rumi. Miliye Robbie, Rumi aur Vicky se… #ManmarziyaanTrailer out now!”

Produced by Anand L Rai and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan is scheduled for September 14 release.