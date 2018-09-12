Manmarziyaan at TIFF: Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky attend its international premiere

Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap along with his actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan at TIFF 2018. Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap along with his actors Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan at TIFF 2018.

Anurag Kashyap’s latest film Manmarziyaan, also known as Husband Material overseas, has opened to a warm reception at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). And giving perfect company to Anurag at the festival were Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

The Variety in its review wrote, “Although Kashyap gets a respectable amount of mileage from the movie’s borderline-trite premise, and manages to keep putting pedal to the metal in modestly diverting fashion long after he starts running on empty, “Husband Material” only sporadically offers more than typical Bollywood song and dance and romance.”

Check out the photos of Manmarziyaan actors Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu along with director Anurag Kashyap at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 (TIFF):

Taapsee Pannu arrives for the screening of Manmarziyaan at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Taapsee Pannu arrives for the screening of Manmarziyaan at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material at Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Vicky Kaushal at the screening of Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material at Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Abhishek Bachchan attended the premiere of Manmarziyaan in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Abhishek Bachchan attended the premiere of Manmarziyaan in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Director Anurag Kashyap arrives for the screening of Manmarziyaan during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Director Anurag Kashyap arrives for the screening of Manmarziyaan during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Abhishek Bachchan with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Abhishek Bachchan with fans at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Taapsee Pannu in a candid click at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Taapsee Pannu in a candid click at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vicky Kaushal attended the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP) Vicky Kaushal attended the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

For the past few days, Abhishek, Vicky and Taapsee were on a promotional spree for Manmarziyaan. They toured different cities doing musical concerts apart from media interactions. And just when we thought that they were exhausted doing it all, the three along with director Anurag Kashyap flew to Toronto for the film’s international premiere.

Check out all that Manmarziyaan actors Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu shared on social media:

Glimpses from TIFF 2018, shared by Vicky Kaushal in his Instagram stories. Glimpses from TIFF 2018, shared by Vicky Kaushal in his Instagram stories.

Taapsee Pannu shared Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan’s photos in her Instagram stories. Taapsee Pannu shared Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan’s photos in her Instagram stories.

Taapsee Pannu shared some fun clicks from Toronto in her Instagram stories. Taapsee Pannu shared some fun clicks from Toronto in her Instagram stories.

Junior Bachchan shared a click of his ID card at TIFF which had his photograph along with the film’s English name – Husband Material. He wrote along, “You think it’s a good time to tell them I’m already married?” Vicky also put up an image of his ID card as part of his Insta stories.

Manmarziyaan releases in India on September 14.

