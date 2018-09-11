Manmarziyaan actors Vicky, Taapsee cannot hold their happiness after receiving Big B’s handwritten letter

Manmarziyaan stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Manmarziyaan stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

It seems even before the audience gave its verdict, the cast of Manmarziyaan has got its reward, that too from the Shehenshah of Bollywood. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were in for a surprise when they received the handwritten letter of appreciation and a bouquet from Amitabh Bachchan. Both Taapsee and Vicky shared their gratitude on their respective social media handles. Interestingly, both the actors are sharing screen space for the first time with Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan, which hit screens this weekend.

Taapsee was the first one to take to Instagram on Monday night, as she posted an adorable click. She is seen lying on the ground, holding the letter in her hand, as the bunch of flowers lay next to her. The picture looks like the culmination of her exuberant reaction when she was jumping all around her house holding the letter and the bouquet, a glimpse of which we saw as a clip in one of her Instagram stories. Taapsee captioned the photo as, “Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !”

A grab of the video Taapsee Pannu shared in her Instagram stories. A grab of the video Taapsee Pannu shared in her Instagram stories.

Vicky followed suit on Tuesday when he tweeted the photo of the letter he received along with the similar bouquet of flowers. He wrote along, “This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan”

This means the world to me! Thank You @SrBachchan Sir for this hand written letter of appreciation and bouquet 🙏🙏🙏 #Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/TL3wYZvVwO — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 11, 2018

Vicky Kaushal’s letter written by Amitabh Bachchan read, “Vicky, I’ve always admired your work, but your presence and versatility in Manmarziyaan is exceptional. To find such performance, qualities in one such as you, with your limited years in the profession is beyond words. My admiration, love and blessings.”

While Taapsee Pannu has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the award-winning film Pink, Vicky is yet to share screen space with Big B. Three years back, the legendary actor had sent a congratulatory note to Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, lauding his work in Masaan.

Manmarziyaan is a love triangle and has been directed by Anurag Kashyap. Manmarziyaan is a love triangle and has been directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Getting Amitabh Bachchan’s handwritten letter has surely become an achievement in Bollywood. Previously, actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have also received it.

