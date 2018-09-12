Taapsee Pannu: Manmarziyaan’s Rumi will help women see life beyond ‘log kya kahenge’

Taapsee Pannu plays a Punjabi girl named Rumi in Manmarziyaan. Taapsee Pannu plays a Punjabi girl named Rumi in Manmarziyaan.

“When I heard the script for the first time, I was judging Rumi. I was saying that my audience won’t like it. That was probably the biggest challenge for me,” Taapsee Pannu said while recalling the first narration she received for Manmarziyaan.

The actor got candid about playing the carefree character of Rumi in the Anurag Kashyap directorial in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. “Rumi from the outside might look like me, but on the inside, she is totally different. I’m not a confused person in real life, I’m very clear. She is totally confused and with full conviction she is confused!” she said.

Manmarziyaan is a love triangle, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Taapsee, who is getting to work with Anurag Kashyap for the first time, said it will be the first time a love story will roll out from a female perspective. “It’s an intense love story. And I think it is the first time, from a female point of view even for Anurag. It’s so beautiful to see two men who are not going to judge her (Rumi), who love her equally. And she loves both of them the same way. She doesn’t believe in the regular norms of society and wants to live life on her terms. So, the women are going to be like, finally, nobody is judging us. I think Rumi will help them see life beyond ‘log kya kahenge’ (what’ll people think?) and that in a way will become aspirational for a lot of girls,” she shared.

Taapsee Pannu has kept her look real and natural in Manmarziyaan. Taapsee Pannu has kept her look real and natural in Manmarziyaan.

Also read | Vicky Kaushal: Manmarziyaan’s Vicky Sandhu is my alter ego

Commenting on how Kashyap has been stating that Taapsee is indeed Rumi, the actor laughed and said, “Anurag didn’t even give me a script, until a day before the shoot. He was like, ‘just come on the set the way you are.’ He said ‘I won’t even let your hairstylist come on the set. I want your hair also to be the way it originally is. I don’t want anything to be diluted.’ He still believes I’m 100 percent Rumi. Whereas, I believe I use my brain a little more than Rumi does,” Taapsee said with a smile.

“I was not a huge Anurag Kashyap, the director fan, but post the film I’ve become a bigger fan of him as the human being. I love him to pieces now,” she added.

After working with After working with Amitabh Bachchan in Pink, Taapsee Pannu is teaming up with Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan.

Manmarziyaan is being touted as Kashyap’s most vibrant love story. Agreeing on how the director changed gears for his latest venture, she explained, “I always told him ‘sir, what’s the use of so much acting, when you don’t even put lights? Let there be colours and light.’ But he knew he is going to make Manmarziyaan his most colourful film to date. He was ready to change gears and I think he did. It was a drastic change from what he usually makes.”

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan: Manmarziyaan can become the quintessential love story of this generation

Taapsee did the award-winning film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan. Now, she is set to share screen space with his son Abhishek in Manmarziyaan. She revealed how the two actors were similar, yet different. “Because he is the son, you end up seeing glimpses (of his father). And because I’ve worked with both of them, the energy and high of an actor were exactly the same between both of them. Other than that nothing is common. They both are very different actors. I would love to learn Abhishek’s impeccable sense of humour,” she shared.

Taapsee Pannu with Vicky Kaushal and director Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Manmarziyaan. Taapsee Pannu with Vicky Kaushal and director Anurag Kashyap on the sets of Manmarziyaan.

And what about working with Vicky? “How magical it is that in whatever screen space he had in Sanju or Raazi, people take his name as much as they probably take for the protagonists. How frequently do we see that? There are so many people who play supporting characters but how many of them get registered as much as he did this year? I think he has proven that what matters is how good you are as an actor, not how many scenes you have in the film,” she opined.

Manmarziyaan is Taapsee’s fourth release this year. Her previous ones were Dil Juunglee, Soorma and Mulk. She called Manmarziyaan the perfect closure to 2018. “I’m trying to break a lot of prejudices with my every film. And it is the perfect finale of sorts for this year, which has already been so good for me so far. So, I’m happy and satisfied with the film,’ she said.

Taapsee’s next project is Badla. After trying out almost every possible genre, what’s left for her to try now? “X-Men or Avengers! I want to be a mutant or an Avenger. That’s what is left. I want to play whoever is opposite Iron Man. I want to romance Robert Downey Jr,” she signed off.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd