Manmarziyaan song F for Fyaar: The Amit Trivedi track has all the makings of an earworm

“F for Fyaar”, the first song from Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal starrer Manmarziyaan, is out. And just like the fun, quirky trailer of the film, “F for Fyaar” is also a peppy, upbeat number which speaks of modern romance and its complications in a lingo relatable to today’s youth.

The track has been composed by the talented Amit Trivedi, and the artists who have been credited with the song’s vocals include Vicky Kaushal, Mast Ali and Sikander Kahlon. Throughout the track, distinctions have been made between the terms “Pyaar” and “Fyaar.” The singer at one point says Pyaar is Gulzaar (beautiful), while Fyaar is something that has been compared to a fever, an intoxication of the mind and soul.

“F for Fyaar” is a hep song that will likely be played multiple times in clubs. It has the unique mix of the traditional Bhangra song coupled with modern instruments, and of course, a rap section. All in all, not a bad track at all and has all the potential of becoming an earworm.

Manmarziyaan stars Taapse Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan in significant roles. The primary plot of the movie revolves around the characters of Taapsee, Vicky and Abhishek, and how the three deal with the trappings of love.

The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and has been produced by Aanand L Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Manmarziyaan’s screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Kanika Dhillon.

Manmarziyaan will hit screens on September 14, 2018.

