Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Manmarziyaan song Grey Walaa Shade: The Amit Trivedi number is about multiple aspects of love

Manmarziyaan song Grey Walaa Shade: The Amit Trivedi track has been sung in Hindi with a dash of English and Punjabi to the mix.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Updated: August 12, 2018 12:43:07 pm
Manmarziyaan song Grey Walaa Shade Manmarziyaan song Grey Walaa Shade is the third song of the film and it claims to bring the grey side of love through it.
Manmarziyaan’s new song Grey Walaa Shade was released on Sunday. The lyrical video from Anurag Kashyap’s directorial is quite different in its tone as well as in its lyrics. The song has been sung in Hindi with a dash of English and Punjabi to the mix.

Grey Walaa Shade is the third song of the film and it claims to bring the grey side of love through it. Taapsee Pannu shared the track and wrote, “Aur yeh hai aapne saamne…. @anuragkashyap72 ka sabse favourite shade wala gaana #GreyWalaaShade.” Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Another beautiful song, another favourite of mine. Have a listen….”

Watch Manmarziyaan’s new song Grey Walaa Shade here:

 

Looks like Anurag Kashyap has taken a different road altogether and is set to give the audience something that we haven’t seen before from his kitty. Kashyap is known for making dark and complex movies, but this time he is experimenting with a love-triangle. Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal along with Abhishek and Taapsee.

After Bombay Velvet’s debacle, fans had eagerly been waiting for Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial venture. The trailer of Manmarziyaan was dropped on August 9. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Ashnoor Kaur, Pavan Malhotra, and Akshay Arora.

Produced by Anand L Rai and Phantom Films, the movie is scheduled for a September 14 release.

