Monday, August 13, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones

Manmarziyaan song Dhayaanchand: A peppy track to drive away your Monday blues

Manmarziyaan song Dhayaanchand: National Award-winning music composer Amit Trivedi has another winner in edgy Punjabi track Dhayaanchand.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2018 10:57:20 am
Dhayaanchand song from Manmarziyaan Manmarziyaan makers released fourth song from the album. The song is titled Dhayaanchand.
After F for Fyaar, Daryaa and Grey Wala Shade, the makers of Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan released yet another track titled Dhayaanchand.

Going by the name, you would think it is a motivational number. However, it is anything but that. Dhayaanchand is a perfect song for someone who lives by his or her own rules. It seems like the song describes Taapsee’s character Rumi as going by the trailer of the film, Rumi is quite adventurous and bold.

Sung by Vijay Kamla and Nikita Gandhi, the song is sure to drive away your Monday blues.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote, “Jhalli hai ye jhalli, apni hi dhun mein challi! #Dhayaanchand lyrical video out on #ErosNow http://bit.ly/DhayaanChandLyrical….WakeUpToManmarziyaan #Manmarziyaan @ErosNow @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai @anuragkashyap72 @FuhSePhantom @cypplOfficial @ItsAmitTrivedi”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand L Rai, Manmarziyaan will head to the theatres on September 12.

