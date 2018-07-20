Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan to release on September 21

Manmarziyan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapse Pannu and Vicky Kaushal gets a release date. Manmarziyan starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapse Pannu and Vicky Kaushal gets a release date.

Director Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Manmarziyaan will hit the screens on September 21. Filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who is presenting the movie, announced the release date on Friday on Twitter. Aanand, who is awaiting the release of his own film Zero later this year, shared a colourful poster of the film and captioned it: “‘I don’t want to die without a few scars’! This is how I define Anurag Kashyap and his brilliant actors on the journey of Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu! On September 21, meet the guts.”

Manmarziyaan stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. This is the first time Abhishek is collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project. Manmarziyaan revolves around a love story set in Punjab. This will be Anurag’s first try at romance since Bombay Velvet which did not do so well at the theatres.

“I don’t want to die without a few scars”!!!! This is how I define @anuragkashyap72 and his brilliant actors on the journey of –#Manmarziyaan @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 and @taapsee !!!! On 21stSEP meet the guts. pic.twitter.com/Ih57kr9eJN — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) July 20, 2018

The cast also shared the poster of Manmarziyaan. Taapsee captioned it: “An ‘insane’ ride is about to begin…Manmarziyaan”

Vicky wrote: “Fri-nally humara Friday aa gaya (Finally, our Friday has come)! Manmarziyaan releasing September 21.”

The first look of the movie was shared on social media in March.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Taapsee had said, “Manmarziyaan is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Rai and Kashyap.” The actor is currently busy with her upcoming film, Mulk.

Manmarziyaan will be Abhishek Bachchan’s first film after his two-year hiatus. He was last seen in 2016 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 3.

(With inputs from IANS)

