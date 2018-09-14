Manmarziyaan, Mitron and Love Sonia movie release LIVE UPDATES

This Friday, Bollywood buffs have three movies to pick from – Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan’s rom-com Manmarziyaan, debutante Mrunal Thakur’s Love Sonia and Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s masala entertainer Mitron.
Critics have already given a thumbs up to the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan. Love Sonia chronicles the story of two sisters and how they get stuck in the claws of human trafficking. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore and Richa Chadha, the film has already won laurels globally at several film festivals.
Based in Ahmedabad, Mitron marks the debut of television actor Kritika Kamra and is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. Jackky Bhagnani plays the lead in the movie which talks about friendship, relationship and millennials.
Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter, #LoveSonia is a searing, devastating & ultimately redemptive story about one of the most shameful realities of our world #ChildTrafficking #femaletrafficking A courageous & important story told masterfully by #TabrezNoorani who worked on rescues &researched this film for 14yrs!"
Daisy Shah shared on Twitter, "The relationship you have with yourself defines your other relationships in life. Mitron encompasses this thought. A laugh riot and a heartwarming film @jackkybhagnani @Kritika_Kamra @nitinrkakkar #Mitron #ReleasesTomorrow"
Karan Johar posted on Twitter, "The man woman dynamics of #Manmarziyan are beautifully chaotic ! The atmospherics combined with the @anuragkashyap72 madness makes this film a truly unusual and magical emotional ride! I was on an @ItsAmitTrivedi roller coaster and enjoyed every bit of it! Their is so much of loveliness in @KanikaDhillon’s writing!! She captures the emotional beats with ease and expertise! The performances are extraordinary! A superbly solid, silent and sensitive portrayal by @juniorbachchan !! So so proud of his work!!! He is so amazing ! 👍👍👍 @vickykaushal09 is all gusto and glory portraying a manic lover with genius abandon!!! He has some moments of brilliance in the film!! @tapseepannu holds the strings of her layered character like an absolute veteran! Bravo!!!!👍👍👍 #Manmarziyaan. Congratulations to Anand Rai Anurag Kashyap and EROS on #Manmarziyaan !! Here’s to a stupendous weekend ahead!"