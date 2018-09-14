Manmarziyaan, Mitron and Love Sonia movie release LIVE UPDATES

Manmarziyaan, Mitron and Love Sonia movie review and release live updates: The early reviews for Manmarziyaan have been largely positive. Manmarziyaan, Mitron and Love Sonia movie review and release live updates: The early reviews for Manmarziyaan have been largely positive.

This Friday, Bollywood buffs have three movies to pick from – Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan’s rom-com Manmarziyaan, debutante Mrunal Thakur’s Love Sonia and Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra’s masala entertainer Mitron.

Critics have already given a thumbs up to the Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan. Love Sonia chronicles the story of two sisters and how they get stuck in the claws of human trafficking. Also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar Rao, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore and Richa Chadha, the film has already won laurels globally at several film festivals.

Based in Ahmedabad, Mitron marks the debut of television actor Kritika Kamra and is helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar. Jackky Bhagnani plays the lead in the movie which talks about friendship, relationship and millennials.