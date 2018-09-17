Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon: Love is the biggest curse of this generation

Kanika Dhillon’s upcoming films are Mental Hai Kya and Kedarnath. Kanika Dhillon’s upcoming films are Mental Hai Kya and Kedarnath.

Director Anurag Kashyap might have revamped his style of filmmaking with romantic drama Manmarziyaan, but a major share of credit goes to writer Kanika Dhillon for weaving a complex love triangle about three characters torn between their desires of heart and mind.

“I’ll tell you why I wanted to write this film. I have grown up on a staple diet of love stories. But, soon I realised it is not so rosy or divine. It is painful, selfish and ugly. Love is the biggest curse of this generation! But that thing of ‘I am going to find the one’ will always exist. How do you live that in today’s age with these choices and complexities? It is as simple and as complicated as that. That is Manmarziyaan,” Kanika explained during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Kanika Dhillon with Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Manmrziyaan.

Kanika started as an assistant director in Om Shanti Om. She was also the script supervisor for Billu. Her first major project was Ra.One where she was part of the screenplay and dialogues team. After working on movies of varied genres, what was her frame of mind before penning down Manmarziyaan, which was being helmed by Anurag Kashyap?

“I was wanting Anurag to direct it because he is non-judgemental. He can take this rawness and elevate it. He can access these actors and bring out that thing in them. It is a story with its own world and characters and when Anurag came on board, he brought his own energy and tonality to it and we worked very well as a writer-director team. I feel like he has spoiled me now and I feel I need the same camaraderie with my other directors,” she shared.

Kanika Dhillon said she somewhere always wanted Anurag Kashyap to direct her Manmarziyaan story.

Kanika, who said Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky were a dream team to infuse life into her story, added, “When I was writing Robbie, Abhishek was the dream choice. Thanks to Aanand sir, we got Abhishek. Vicky was always Vicky through the entire journey. Taapsee came in last and that’s why Anurag is one of the finest directors in the country because he doesn’t make the actors act. He actually makes them the characters. He can look at them and take out their personalities. The actors have done a phenomenal job. I am actually grateful for this kind of cast and this kind of director to come together to put the story together.”

