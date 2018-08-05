Anurag Kashyap: Fighting censorship scares me

Anurag Kashyap said that a political movie faces obstructions such as censorship cuts, bans and protests, making it a tedious process for filmmakers to pursue. Anurag Kashyap said that a political movie faces obstructions such as censorship cuts, bans and protests, making it a tedious process for filmmakers to pursue.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday said it is not impossible to make political cinema in India, but the process of fighting the system scares many filmmakers, including him.

Participating in Neta Abhinet session of an international media forum at the Media Rumble here, Kashyap said, “It’s not that if I wanted to make political cinema, I wouldn’t do it because of the fear for censorship, but it’s the process of fighting it which scares me.”

“You can’t just give up at the first level — you have to go through many levels, the executive committee, the revising committee, the tribunal, and maybe even all the way to the Supreme Court in the end.”

The filmmaker, known for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Bombay Velvet, however, said that “the most restrictive regimes in the world” come out with “the best films”.

He said that a political movie faces obstructions such as censorship cuts, bans and protests, making it a tedious process for filmmakers to pursue. Kashyap acknowledged that this was, however, not the case in India alone.

Currently, Anurag Kashyap is waiting for the release of his film Manmarziyaan. The film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal is slated to release on September 21, 2018. Sacred Games, web series developed by Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane under their production banner, Phantom Films, released in June and became the first Netflix original show based in India.

