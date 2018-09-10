Manmarziyaan early reactions: Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi and others laud Anurag Kashyap’s first ever rom-com

Manmarziyaan, the Anurag Kashyap directorial, will release on September 14. Manmarziyaan, the Anurag Kashyap directorial, will release on September 14.

Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan is the biggest release of the week. The film, which will head to cinema halls on September 14, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. But before the audience gets to witness the film, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for celebrities.

Kalki Koechlin, who was married to Anurag Kashyap for four years, expressed her surprise after watching the film. She took to Twitter and wrote, “I can’t believe you made a rom-com!” She went on to tag Abhishek Bachchan as Mr Darcy.

The film is being touted as Abhishek Bachchan’s comeback to films after a sabbatical of two years. Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz tweeted, “WELCOME BACK @juniorbachchan ! How you have absolutely hit this outta the park AB!”

#Manmarziyaan will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions questioning morality and love itself but, making you believe in love at the same time. A love story as real as it gets. @anuragkashyap72 thank you for this amazing experience @aanandlrai congratulations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

And @KanikaDhillon what a piece of writing! Such intricacies and layers of emotions. Such depth and details 👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@vickykaushal09 bhai bhai! This was a no holds bar performance .. the energy just jumps out of the screen in every frame! It inspires me to see you.. each and every time.. audience ki jaan lega tu??? #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@juniorbachchan it is so good to see you on screen after such a long time. So restrained and so vulnerable! Mann vich halla, halla hai!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@taapsee yaar Laal Pari!! Kamaal hi kar diya! Now if anybody asks me who my favourite actor is, I know whose name to take.. that’s all I have to say🙌🏻🙌🏻 big tight hug!! #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

Oh yes I saw #Manmarziyaan last night!

&…?

WELCOME BACK @juniorbachchan ! How you have absolutely hit this outta the park AB!

Congrats @anuragkashyap72

The ever growing epidemic @taapsee aur @vickykaushal09 aapke charan kahan hai bhai?! 🙏 @aanandlrai Ek aur imandaar film 🙏 — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) September 8, 2018

Two of my most dear friends @juniorbachchan n @anuragkashyap72 have created magic on screen with #Manmarziyaan absolutely loved it !!! @vickykaushal09 n #TapseePannu were amazing as well all the best guys — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 5, 2018

The beauty of #Manmarziyaan lies in the complexities of love n its visual depiction . Three superlative performances and one master director give you a fyaari film . And #Amittrivedi aapne toh home run maar diya. @taapsee @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai sir badhaai 👌 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

#Manmarziyaan gives us three real,lovable yet flawed characters . Robbie, Rumi n Sandhu ka ladka win you over . @KanikaDhillon bahut mazaa aaya — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 … @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves… and @taapsee is such a patakka 💥💥#Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2018

Just watched this Masterpiece “Manmarzian” .. Whatttttt a movie.. it really moves u from inside.. Thank u @anuragkashyap72 for this amazing experience.. @taapsee ur such a natural performer.. @juniorbachchan is tooooo good .. @KanikaDhillon deserves a standing ovation 👏👏👏 — kona venkat@NEEVEVARO (@konavenkat99) September 8, 2018

It would be unfair on my part if I don’t mention @vickykaushal09 who steals the show with his electrifying performance.. @anuragkashyap72 I never knew u had so much of heart in u man.. congrats team .. u guys are just too good 👍 https://t.co/dzHTomTawl — kona venkat@NEEVEVARO (@konavenkat99) September 9, 2018

Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who recently wrapped up the promotions of Manmarziyaan with a concert in Bengaluru, also wished Anurag Kashyap a very happy birthday. The filmmaker celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Vicky wrote a long note in which he mentioned, “If it wasn’t for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. You are one of the most accessible, one of the most genuine persons around. Feel so happy and proud when people call me your ‘blue haired boy’. Thank You for being there, thank you for being YOU!”

Taapsee posted on Twitter, “To the man who, in his own unique way ‘farted’ beneath Rumi’s wings to make her fly and be who she is! This year there is a super special birthday gift coming up soon (that’s apart from the fact that we all r soon landing in Toronto to meet u, dressed as fancy gift package) it’s finally gonna be the birth of @anuragkashyap10 version 2.0!”

Manmarziyaan heads to cinema halls on September 14.

