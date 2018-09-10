Follow Us:
Monday, September 10, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Manmarziyaan early reactions: Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi and others laud Anurag Kashyap’s first ever rom-com

Celebrities have shared their reaction after watching the Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan starrer at a screening in Mumbai.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: September 10, 2018 10:52:59 am
Manmarziyaan celeb review taapsee pannu vicky kaushal abhishek bachchan Manmarziyaan, the Anurag Kashyap directorial, will release on September 14.
Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan is the biggest release of the week. The film, which will head to cinema halls on September 14, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. But before the audience gets to witness the film, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai for celebrities.

Kalki Koechlin, who was married to Anurag Kashyap for four years, expressed her surprise after watching the film. She took to Twitter and wrote, “I can’t believe you made a rom-com!” She went on to tag Abhishek Bachchan as Mr Darcy.

The film is being touted as Abhishek Bachchan’s comeback to films after a sabbatical of two years. Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz tweeted, “WELCOME BACK @juniorbachchan ! How you have absolutely hit this outta the park AB!”

Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, who recently wrapped up the promotions of Manmarziyaan with a concert in Bengaluru, also wished Anurag Kashyap a very happy birthday. The filmmaker celebrates his 46th birthday today.

Vicky wrote a long note in which he mentioned, “If it wasn’t for this beautiful man, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today. You are one of the most accessible, one of the most genuine persons around. Feel so happy and proud when people call me your ‘blue haired boy’. Thank You for being there, thank you for being YOU!”

Taapsee posted on Twitter, “To the man who, in his own unique way ‘farted’ beneath Rumi’s wings to make her fly and be who she is! This year there is a super special birthday gift coming up soon (that’s apart from the fact that we all r soon landing in Toronto to meet u, dressed as fancy gift package) it’s finally gonna be the birth of @anuragkashyap10 version 2.0!”

Manmarziyaan heads to cinema halls on September 14.

