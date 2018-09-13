Manmarziyaan producer Aanand L Rai: Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky are the strength of the film

Aanand L Rai has produced Manmarziyaan. Aanand L Rai has produced Manmarziyaan.

Aanand L Rai and Anurag Kashyap might come from two different schools of filmmaking. But while collaborating for Manmarziyaan, they achieved a common ground. Aanand, who wears the producer’s hat for the Kashyap directorial, said, “Anurag is as emotional as I am. He respects relationships the way I do. So, we are two different filmmakers with the same kind of thinking. Anurag is the kind of director who says things have changed. So Manmarziyaan needed a director who will never hide things. I will say things but I will keep that cover. He is a man who will say ‘no, this has changed.'”

Revealing why he agreed to produce Manmarziyaan, Aanand told indianexpress.com, “Manmarziyaan came to me three years back. I had started the film with a different cast but then things were not going right as a storyteller. I thought if I know it won’t come out like the story I want my audience to hear, I am ready to wait.

Aanand L Rai along with the team of Manmarziyaan at its musical concert in Delhi.

“Anurag Kashyap is new. Trust me, he is new. That is the reason it has been directed by him and not me. There are so many love stories, but this is different because it has got the colour of Kashyap in it. And it’s great to have directors with their own signature strokes. So, you will see a lot of Kashyap in Manmarziyan,” he added.

Eventually, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal came on board to play Robbie, Rumi and Vicky, respectively, in the love triangle. Sharing his experience of working with the trio, Aanand said, “I will not take a decision. My director will take a decision. So here Anurag wanted Taapsee, she was there. Anurag wanted Vicky, he was there. I said, I feel Abhishek, he said let me meet Abhishek, they met and Abhishek is there. So, this is the casting done by the director and he got them. I always believe that you cannot make a film without extracting energies from the core unit. And these three actors are the strength of the film. They bring a lot of energy to the floor.”

Anurag Kashyap is working with actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Manmarziyaan.

Rounding up his adulation for Kashyap’s work, Aanand shared, “I will never stop him (Anurag) from telling his kind of stories. He is a writer-director and this is the first time he is directing a film written by someone else (Kanika Dhillon). And accepting it like this is a great thing and it shows so much of self-confidence.”

Aanand’s next directorial is Zero, starring Shah Ruh Khan.

