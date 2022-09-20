Mahesh Manjrekar exits Randeep Hooda’s SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, new director to be announced soon

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, will go on floors as planned, even though director Mahesh Manjrekar has had to exit the project, owing to several commitments including Bigg Boss Marathi. The new director will be announced soon.

Manjrekar parted ways amicably as he did not wish to delay an already established schedule.

Producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, “Mahesh Manjrekarji is a very good director. We will definitely work together in future. Our film, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, requires absolute dedication and time. But due to Maheshji’s prior commitments we could not match the dates as per our decided shooting schedules.”

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is being produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi. The film will be shot in many locations in Maharashtra.

Earlier this month, Randeep Hooda had shared his look for the film, in which he plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In an interview with Times of India, the actor had revealed that he has already shed 18 kilos and plans on losing more weight. He further said, “Yes, I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own.”