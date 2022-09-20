scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Mahesh Manjrekar exits Randeep Hooda’s SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, new director to be announced soon

Director Mahesh Manjrekar will no longer be helming SwatantryaVeer Savarkar and has parted ways with the makers. A new director will be announced soon.

veer savarkar film randeep hoodaVinayak Damodar Savarkar was famously called Veer Savarkar. (Photos: Instagram/Randeep Hooda and Express Archives)

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, starring Randeep Hooda and produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, will go on floors as planned, even though director Mahesh Manjrekar has had to exit the project, owing to several commitments including Bigg Boss Marathi. The new director will be announced soon.

Manjrekar parted ways amicably as he did not wish to delay an already established schedule.

Producer Anand Pandit said in a statement, “Mahesh Manjrekarji is a very good director. We will definitely work together in future. Our film, SwatantryaVeer Savarkar, requires absolute dedication and time. But due to Maheshji’s prior commitments we could not match the dates as per our decided shooting schedules.”

SwatantryaVeer Savarkar is being produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan and co-produced by Roopa Pandit and Zafar Mehdi. The film will be shot in many locations in Maharashtra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...Premium
UPSC Key-September 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘CBI-Still Caged Parrot?...
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...Premium
A ‘cursed stone’ or ‘Mountain of darkness’: Why the Kohinoor never really...
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...Premium
Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor? Opposites in many ways, what makes them a...
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey

Earlier this month, Randeep Hooda had shared his look for the film, in which he plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. In an interview with Times of India, the actor had revealed that he has already shed 18 kilos and plans on losing more weight. He further said, “Yes, I am able to do these fluctuations with my body because I am inherently a sportsperson. I feel your body should be in an active space because that is what you are. Your body is the only instrument you own.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 09:35:22 pm
Next Story

All state units must honor domestic players not just international ones: Yuvraj Singh

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement