‘Hit with an iron rod’: Manjari Fadnis breaks down over brutal killing of society dog

Actor Manjari Fadnis, popular for her role in , on Monday posted an emotional video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she opened up about her housing society’s community dog Mikey, who was brutally killed recently. The actor revealed that the dog was abandoned by his family and had been living in their society since 2019. Being an animal lover herself, Manjari and a few other society members had been trying to look for Mikey, with posters, asking guards, etc.

Actor Manjari Fadnis, known for her role in Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na, shared an emotional video on Instagram on Monday. In the video, she spoke about Mikey, a community dog from her housing society who was recently killed. Manjari said that she and several residents had been looking for Mikey for days, putting up posters and asking security guards if they had seen him.

In the detailed video, the actor said, “I wish I had never needed to make this video, but I think it’s really important.” She called Mikey a “really sweet dog” and revealed that a person from the society had confessed that the dog was sleeping quietly, when he was hit on the head with an iron rod.

She added, “He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and Lobby, and they hit him more that he was bleeding from his mouth. He pooed, peed and dirtied the place. He was half-dead, and they just put him inside a goni, and they threw him off into an empty area behind.”

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Manjar then shared that they have no idea if the dog survived or not. “We are trying to search for his body right now. He’s gone,” she said. In the video, she also requested the Supreme Court to take strict action against animal cruelty, mentioning that people with “criminal minds” eradicate dogs they don’t like.

Along with the video, Manjari Fadnis wrote in the caption, “Our Mikey was Brutally Murdered… & we are going to fight for him… This should never happen with ANY Dog Ever again in any Society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED Stronger laws against Animal Cruelty! Thankuuu @xavierbernardsantiago for standing with us strongly in our fight to bring Justice for Mikey. Thankuuu Senior Police Inspector Mr. Shailendra Nagarkar, we r soo grateful for your help. Thankuuu Sanket Kadam for fearlessly bravely fighting for his cause & Thankuuu to all our Mikey lovers from our society who have been tirelessly standing strongly with us in this fight.”

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Several celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar and Dhanashree Verma, expressed grief and anger over the heartless incident. Bhumi wrote, “I am so so so sorry, this is (heart breaking emoji). Justice for Mike! @mumbaipolice.” Dhanashree commented. “This is horrible. So sorry … please share the details of those people they should not get away from this cruel act. With you @manjarifadnis.” “I am so so sorry my dear Manjari… this is so so painful to hear and watching you like this is really making me feel so so helpless. I HATE INDIAN LAWS FOR DOGS… i so wish ki kuch badal paata. Thanks @xavierbernardsantiago for being there,” Riddhima Pandit wrote.

Disclaimer: This story contains accounts of animal cruelty which may be distressing to some readers. Please note that this content is for informational purposes and does not constitute professional or legal advice.