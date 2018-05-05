Manisha Koirala on Sanju: Nargis Dutt is every actress’ dream role

Manisha Koirala’s look as Nargis Dutt in Sanju. Manisha Koirala’s look as Nargis Dutt in Sanju.

Elated over what she calls a special appearance, actor Manisha Koirala on Saturday said it has been a dream come true to play late Nargis Dutt in the upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju.

Ever since Manisha Koirala’s look from Sanju surfaced online, there has been buzz about the striking resemblance between her and Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis Dutt. The audience who have been waiting to see more of Manisha in the film will, however, have to wait longer because the teaser, which released two weeks ago, did not show her.

At the launch of Dr Yusuf Merchant book Happyness: Life Lessons from a Creative Addict, Manisha was asked about portraying Nargis in director Rajkumar Hirani’s film. To which she replied, “I am really honoured to have played Nargis Dutt ji. And it’s like any actress’ dream role. The role is quite small. It’s a special appearance. I am really excited about the film and about my role.”

Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has been co-written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It will arrive in theatres on June 29. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd