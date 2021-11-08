Manisha Koirala recalls her ‘arduous journey of cancer treatment’ on awareness day, wishes love and success to those battling disease

Nepalese actor Manisha Koirala has opened up about her struggle with cancer. She shared a post on Instagram to commemorate the National Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday and wished love and success for those undergoing the “arduous” journey of cancer treatment.

The 51-year-old actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She successfully overcame it and was declared cancer-free in 2013. She made a comeback to the world of entertainment five years later with Dear Maya, a coming-of-age drama. Since then, she had been a part of Netflix’s Lust Stories , Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Prassthanam, Maska and 99 Songs.

Sharing pictures of her during the days of struggle with cancer, she wrote, “On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success. “I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that.” I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it.”

She added, “We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I’d pray for everyone’s health and wellbeing. Thank you.”

Manisha was born into a prominent family in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and made her Hindi film debut with Saudagar in 1991. She went on to star in films like 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se, Mann, Lajja and Company.

She is the recipient of four Filmfare Awards for her performances in films like Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical and Company.