‘Manisha Koirala made me feel like I belonged in Bollywood’: Preity Zinta on Dil Se

Dil Se (1998), the Mani Ratnam marvel, marked the debut of actor Preity Zinta, alongside the already-established Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, in her almost 30-year-long career, Zinta went on to give numerous hit films and characters that the audience still adores. After a 7-year hiatus, the Punjab Kings’ owner returned to the big screen with the film, Batwara 1947, with Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film failed to recreate the impact that was expected of it. However, the 51-year-old has another release, VIBE, directed and written by actor Kunal Kemmu.

At the trailer launch of “VIBE”, Preity Zinta, graciously asked the audience to shower love and be kind to her debutante co-actor, Vanshika Dhir. While speaking exclusively to SCREEN, we asked her if she had someone looking out for her during her early days, like she stood up for Vanshika. To which, she very proudly said that she had the very “amazing” Manisha Koirala looking out for her. She appreciated Shah Rukh Khan for making her feel comfortable but credited her Dil Se co-star more for making her feel “belonged” in the industry.