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‘Manisha Koirala made me feel like I belonged in Bollywood’: Preity Zinta on Dil Se
Preity Zinta, who is gearing up for the release of the Kunal Kemmu-directorial, VIBE featuring debutante Vanshika Dhir, recalled the support she received during her initial days.
Dil Se (1998), the Mani Ratnam marvel, marked the debut of actor Preity Zinta, alongside the already-established Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, in her almost 30-year-long career, Zinta went on to give numerous hit films and characters that the audience still adores. After a 7-year hiatus, the Punjab Kings’ owner returned to the big screen with the film, Batwara 1947, with Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. The film failed to recreate the impact that was expected of it. However, the 51-year-old has another release, VIBE, directed and written by actor Kunal Kemmu.
At the trailer launch of “VIBE”, Preity Zinta, graciously asked the audience to shower love and be kind to her debutante co-actor, Vanshika Dhir. While speaking exclusively to SCREEN, we asked her if she had someone looking out for her during her early days, like she stood up for Vanshika. To which, she very proudly said that she had the very “amazing” Manisha Koirala looking out for her. She appreciated Shah Rukh Khan for making her feel comfortable but credited her Dil Se co-star more for making her feel “belonged” in the industry.
Preity Zinta said, “Manisha Koirala, I worked with her, and she was amazing. Of course, the men were amazing too, but female support feels extra special. I also worked with Madhuri Dixit when I had only done two or three films, and she was the ultimate superstar, unbelievably kind and gracious to me. Shah Rukh was responsible for making me comfortable on set because he was a big star, but it was actually Manisha who made me feel like I belonged there. I am always grateful to her for that, and I will never forget it. I think those little moments of kindness give you a huge push.”
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Speaking of Preity Zinta and Madhuri Dixit’s collaboration, they worked for the film, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001), a love triangle with Ajay Devgn.
When asked about having Preity’s support, the debutante shared, “It wasn’t as surprising to me that she said that because it wasn’t just a one-time thing. All throughout filming, she has been like that with me. She’s been lovely throughout the entire film. It isn’t just at the trailer launch that she was looking after me. She mentioned that someone looked out for her when she was starting, so she knows what it feels like to be new. She has set a great example for me.”
Featuring Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Srivastava and Vanshika Dhir, VIBE is slated for a theatrical release on September 18.
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