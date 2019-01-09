Rekha, Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt attend launch of Manisha Koirala’s book Healed

Actor Manisha Koirala launched her book titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life on Tuesday. Present at the book launch were her friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Bhatt and Gulshan Grover among others. The 48-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle to share photos from the event and thanked the celebs for attending her book launch event.

Manisha’s memoir Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life gives an insight into how the Dil Se actor fought the battle against ovarian cancer and how she rebuilt her life once she returned home. Speaking at the book launch, Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for the release of his film The Accidental Prime Minister, mentioned about his brother who also survived cancer. He also told the actor that she is going to heal the life of a lot of people with her book Healed.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Kher wrote, “At Manisha Koirala’s book launch I remembered a heroic gesture of my brother @RajuKher1 (cancer survivor) just before his surgery & how @mkoirala is looks more beautiful now. Because ‘LIFE’ has happened to her. Her book #Healed is about Courage & the Spirit of Survival.🙏 #BuyIt.”

Mahesh Bhatt, who has worked with Manisha in movies like Kartoos, Milan and Criminal, called her “a very special child” and “a unique heartbeat of existence.” Veteran actor Rekha also addressed the audience at the book launch and thanked Manisha for teaching her so much at such a young age.

Born into the prominent Koirala family in Nepal, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar in 1991 and went on to act in films like 1942: A Love Story, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se, Mann, Lajja and Company.

She took a break from acting in 2012 and returned five years later with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya, Netflix’s Lust Stories and Sanju.