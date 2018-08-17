Manisha Koirala celebrates birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others

Manisha Koirala rang in her 48th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and others. Manisha Koirala rang in her 48th birthday with Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and others.

Sanju actor Manisha Koirala celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday. The actor organised a party for her close friends and family in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulshan Grover, Manish Malhotra and Manyatta Dutt among others were in attendance at the party. The actor shared the photos and video from the celebration on her Instagram account. She thanked all who came for her birthday bash.

Sharing a photo with her Dil Se actor Shah Rukh, Manisha wrote, “Happiness 😁”. Captions like “Had a fantastic evening 💝🙏🏻”, “Not grt pictures but lovely memories.. #friendship4ever”, “Lovely night..celebration of life.. thank you 😊” and many others hinted at the fun the actor had at her birthday party.

In a video that surfaced on social media, veteran actor Rekha is seen blessing Manisha and putting a garland around her neck. The two beautiful ladies then posed for shutterbugs. In another video, we see the birthday girl blowing the candles of her three-tier birthday cake. Going by all the photos, it appears the theme of the party was black and white since the guests looked lovely in their monochrome ensembles.

See photos and videos from Manisha Koirala’s birthday celebrations

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala pose for the shutterbugs. Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala pose for the shutterbugs.

Rekha was clicked showering blessings on Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. Rekha was clicked showering blessings on Manisha Koirala at her birthday party.

Manisha Koirala, Rekha and Manisha’s mother in the same frame. Manisha Koirala, Rekha and Manisha’s mother in the same frame.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rekha photographed at Manisha’s birthday party. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rekha photographed at Manisha’s birthday party.

Manisha Koirala shared this photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, “Some of my fav people.. 💝🙏🏻.” Manisha Koirala shared this photo with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and captioned it, “Some of my fav people.. 💝🙏🏻.”

Manyatta Dutt attended Manisha Koirala’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday. Manyatta Dutt attended Manisha Koirala’s birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday.

Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan. Manisha Koirala celebrated her birthday with Shah Rukh Khan.

Manisha Koirala clicked with her father at her birthday bash. Manisha Koirala clicked with her father at her birthday bash.

Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Manisha Koirala at her birthday party. Manish Malhotra strikes a pose with Manisha Koirala at her birthday party.

Manisha Koirala shared this photo with the caption, “Love pouring 💝🎉” Manisha Koirala shared this photo with the caption, “Love pouring 💝🎉”

Manisha Koirala looked lovely at her birthday celebration on Thursday. Manisha Koirala looked lovely at her birthday celebration on Thursday.

Video: @mkoirala cutting her birthday cake along with SRK and others. ✨ pic.twitter.com/eallOIEiwP — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 16, 2018

Manisha ruled Hindi cinema in the 90s. She acted in films like Bombay, Dil Se, Mann, 1942: A Love Story, Company and Lajja among others. The actor was last seen as Sanjay Dutt’s late mother Nargis Dutt in blockbuster hit Sanju.

